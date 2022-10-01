Charli XCX and Maisie Williams look stylish at Kenzo party for Paris Fashion Week

Charli XCX made sure to grab the attention of the onlookers as she attended the Kenzo party on Friday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old singer caught the eye when she channeled her inner schoolgirl wearing a white shirt and tie that she paired with a denim skirt, stockings and knee socks.

Also actress Maisie Williams who grabbed the attention all night was actress Maisie Williams.

Charli, who has been one of the boldest pop stars for the past 15 years, took on several sultry poses as she posed for snaps at the star-studded party.

The Brit sported a radiant makeup look, with a soft winged smokey eye and a rusty nude lipstick.

Game of Thrones star Maisie, 25, looked edgy in a tanned combat style with corduroy collar.

The HBO star flashed a hint of her abs in the wacky look, sporting a white bra tucked into her oversized coat.

She completed the look with a stylish wine beret over her purple hair and went for a natural makeup look.

Maisie’s friend Reuben Selby was also on the guest list because the couple socialized at night.

Singer Pharrell Williams was also in attendance, garnering the attention of photographers wearing diamond-cut sunglasses.

It was a family affair for the rapper, 49, the night his son Rocket Ayer and wife Helen Lasichanh were also in attendance.

Kylie Jenner’s rapper Beau Tyga was also invited to the exclusive event and wore an all-black look.

Singer Justine Skye was also on the guest list and turned heads with a Kenzo emblazoned mini skirt and logo sweatshirt.

Charli recently shared how she feels that she has found ‘the love of’ [her] life” and appreciates that she slows down in her work life to spend time with him.

When asked about the most profound discoveries she’s made in the past year, Charli seemed to allude to her 1975 friend, drummer George Daniel.

“Now that I am happier as a person and have found the love of my life, can appreciate that I have worked hard for years for what I have, I just want to slow down and take it all in,” Charli (née Charlotte Emma Aitchison) told V magazine.

“So yeah, that’s what I’ve learned about myself. I need space and time.’

The Hot In It hitmaker was first spotted with the 32-year-old Grammy nominee on March 2 – signaling her divorce from freelance music supervisor Huck Kwong after seven on/off years.

And while Charli didn’t name George, she did discuss why she’d be casting Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox in an upcoming music video.

She said, “I just think Julia gets it. I don’t know her, so I’m speaking here from a fan’s perspective.

“I just think she’s damn smart. She gives us what we want. She works the paparazzi like Paris Hilton did in the 2000s. She gives us viral quotes. She’s funny. I just think she’s really seizing the moment without fear, and I think it’s great for her.

“I think she’s brilliant and she’s a great actress too, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. And as for muses – I don’t need one. I am my own muse.’