Charli D’Amelio flaunts taut tummy while modeling in the new Prada ‘Linea Rossa’ FW/22 campaign

Charli D’Amelio used her TikTok fame to model minimalist, high-performance sportswear for the new Prada ‘Linea Rossa’ campaign unveiled Tuesday.

The 18-year-old dancer showed off her taut stomach in the Italian luxury house’s $1,220 strapless ‘Tech Rec Nylon Piqué’ sleeveless top and matching $1,650 leggings.

The FW/22 campaign – shot by Norbert Schoerner – also features models Emanuel Dostine, Aviana McClish, Sherry Shi and Sebastien White.

Charli’s modeling job was announced the morning after she and Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas performed a rumba for Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die for the James Bond-themed episode.

D’Amelio scored 33 out of 40 points, making her an early frontrunner alongside five-time Emmy winner Wayne Brady and The Bachelorette #19 Gabby Windey in the Disney+ dance competition’s 31st season.

To cheer the Connecticut-born influencer out of the crowd was her big sister Dixie, boyfriend Landon Asher, as well as his famous father Travis Barker and famous stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.

“I love having my friends and family here to support me. It sure means a lot,” Charlie told ET on Monday.

“I try not to watch them when I play because that makes me nervous. But it always feels good to see them afterwards, and just be able to talk to them, and show me doing something that I really enjoy. They never see me dancing! So it’s great fun.’

D’Amelio and her 36-year-old dance partner are currently preparing an unlearned dance in week four in honor of Disney Night.

Social Tourist co-founder and her mother Heidi D’Amelio – who scored 32 points on Monday – made history on DWTS as the first family members to go head to head.

Catch more of the fame-hungry mother-daughter duo on the 10-episode second season of The D’Amelio Show, which airs Wednesdays on Hulu.

Charli, Heidi, Dixie and patriarch Marc D’Amelio will also appear on this Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote their family reality series.

But D’Amelio is best known for holding three Guinness World Records for her 147.6 million TikTok following, but she was surpassed for most followers on the Chinese platform by Khaby Lame in June.