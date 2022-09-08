Charli D’Amelio and mom Heidi officially announce joining Dancing With The Stars on ABC morning show

Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio officially announced on Wednesday that they have joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars on the Disney+ service.

The 18-year-old TikTok star and Heidi, 50, both appeared on Good Morning America and were interviewed by host Michael Strahan, 50, about making history as the first family members to compete against each other.

Heidi revealed they were filming their Hulu reality show when there was a request for her and Charli to get a Zoom call immediately.

TikTok star: Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio officially announced on Wednesday that they have joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars on ABC

“We thought we were going to be cancelled,” Heidi joked.

Heidi said she was in “shock” when she found out they were being cast for the upcoming 31st season of Dancing With The Stars and Charli said she “thought they were kidding”.

“I thought it was a joke,” Charli said. “But when they said, ‘No, this is real,’ I was so excited for both of us, especially to do this together,” she said.

Charli said she also plans to show her followers some new dance moves.

Show history: The 18-year-old TikTok star and Heidi, 50, both appeared on Good Morning America and were interviewed by host Michael Strahan, 50, about making history as the first family members to compete against each other

The Host: Michael introduced the two DWTS cast members and the rest of the cast will be officially announced on Thursday

Prank call: “I thought it was a joke,” Charli said. “But when they said, ‘No, this is real,’ I was so excited for both of us, especially to do this together,” she said.

New moves: Charli said she also planned to show her followers new dance moves

“When it comes to the actual choreography, I might like to do a little nod to why I’m here and what brought me here, but I think I’m really going to work on the technicalities of ballroom dancing,” Charli said.

Dancing With The Stars will move from ABC to the Disney+ streaming service next season.

That was also reported on Wednesday by Us Weekly that The Bachelorette co-star Gabby Windey, 31, will join the cast along with Jordin Sparks, 32, and Wayne Brady, 50.

Reality Star: It was also reported on Wednesday by Us Weekly that The Bachelorette co-star Gabby Windey, featured in an August episode, will be joining the upcoming season of DWTS

Fan Favourite: American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, seen last month in Las Vegas, is also reportedly participating in DWTS

Also Joining: Wayne Brady, seen in Los Angeles in August, will reportedly also be a cast member

The remaining cast members will be officially announced on Good Morning America on Thursday.

Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, will also join the show as a co-host with Tyra Banks, 48.

Dancing With The Stars premieres on Disney+ on September 19.

Charli — whose dance videos have helped her rack up 146.4 million followers on TikTok and 49 million on Instagram — may have a bit of an advantage over her mother, as she was a competitive dancer for over 10 years before launching her career in 2019. social media started.

Family match! TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 18, and her mother Heidi, 50, have reportedly signed on to Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars; Pictured 2022

She has also danced with a number of DWTS professionals before.

The beauty performed a Dirty Dancing routine with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne earlier this year on their show Step Into…The Movies.

In an interview with HollywoodLife last year, Hough argued in favor of Charli appearing on DWTS: “I think it would be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters there. Charli is a truly talented dancer and she clearly crushes it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be very good.’

Should be fun! The mother and daughter duo will compete against each other and against other famous participants; In the picture with Marc D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio in 2021

Charli and her mother are no strangers to working together, like the two stars in the documentary series The D’Amelio Show, with Charli’s father Marc and sister Dixie.

The duo has also danced together in Charli’s popular TikTok’s.

Aside from her booming career, the young star’s love life also seems to be booming as she is currently dating Travis Barker’s son Landon, 18.

Hulu show: Charli and her mom are no strangers to working together, like the two stars in The D’Amelio Show docuseries

Coming soon: The show has moved on the ABC network after 17 years and will premiere live on Disney+ on September 19

Small perk: Charli is no stranger to dancing with the pros and performed a Dirty Dancing routine earlier this year with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne

The duo arrived hand in hand in August at a Kylie cosmetic product launch event at Ulta Beauty Westwood in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors after they left the launch party of her sister Dixie’s debut album together, and again, when eagle-eyed fans noticed they had recently been inked by the same tattoo artist.

In July, Charli gushed about her new boyfriend: ‘He’s just really sweet,’ she told Entertainment tonight at a party given by Fanatics for MLB All-Star Week.

During her latest interview, she also revealed how she really feels about her love life which has come into the public eye.

“I think it was really hard for a long time, but now I’m living life first and thinking about what people are going to say next,” she said.

Charli previously had a teen romance with her fellow TikTok star Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson, from late 2019 to early 2020.

Her dating rumors with Landon took off last month when they were spotted together at one of Travis’ concerts.