Charli D’Amelio, 18, and mom Heidi, 50, will compete against each other on Dancing With The Stars

Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi are not afraid of a small family competition.

The TikTok star, 18, has reportedly signed on to Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars along with her 50-year-old mother.

The mother and daughter duo will not work side by side, but will compete against each other and other famous contestants according to TMZ.

Family match! TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 18, and her mother Heidi, 50, have reportedly signed on to Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars; Pictured 2022

Charli — whose dance videos have helped her rack up 145.7 million followers on TikTok and 49 million on Instagram — may have a bit of an advantage over her mother, as she was a competitive dancer for over 10 years before launching her career on social media. media started in 2019.

She has also danced with a number of DWTS professionals before. The beauty performed a Dirty Dancing routine with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne earlier this year on their show Step Into…The Movies.

In an interview with HollywoodLife last year, Hough argued in favor of Charli appearing on DWTS: “I think it would be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters there. Charli is a truly talented dancer and she clearly crushes it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be very good.”

Should be fun! The mother and daughter duo will compete against each other and against other famous participants; In the picture with Marc D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio in 2021

The rest of the cast has not yet been announced. The show has moved on the ABC network after 17 years and will premiere live on Disney+ in September.

Charli and her mother are no strangers to working together, like the two stars in the documentary series The D’Amelio Show, with Charli’s father Marc and sister Dixie.

The duo has also danced together in Charli’s popular TikTok’s.

Aside from her booming career, the young star’s love life also seems to be booming as she is currently dating Travis Barker’s son Landon, 18.

Next month: The show has moved on the ABC network after 17 years and will premiere live on Disney+ in September

Small perk: Charli is no stranger to dancing with the pros and performed a Dirty Dancing routine earlier this year with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne

The duo arrived hand in hand at the Kylie Cosmetics product launch event at Ulta Beauty Westwood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors after they left the launch party of her sister Dixie’s debut album together, and again, when eagle-eyed fans noticed they had recently been inked by the same tattoo artist.

In July, Charli gushed about her new boyfriend: ‘He’s just really sweet,’ she told Entertainment tonight at a party given by Fanatics for MLB All-Star Week.

Nothing new: Charli and her mother are no strangers to working together, like the two stars in the documentary series The D’Amelio Show, with Charli’s father Marc and sister Dixie

During her latest interview, she also revealed how she really feels about her love life which has come into the public eye.

“I think it was really hard for a long time, but now I’m living life first and thinking about what people are going to say next,” she said.

Charli previously had a teen romance with her fellow TikTok star Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson, from late 2019 to early 2020.

Her dating rumors with Landon took off last month when they were spotted together at one of Travis’ concerts.