Charles’s first ten days as King: He has travelled the length and breadth of his new kingdom

Over the past ten days, King Charles III has led the country in mourning, traveling some 1,900 miles as the new monarch – while mourning his ‘darling mama’.

His demanding schedule has taken him from castle to cathedral and walk to reception, in more than 30 assignments across the country since the Queen’s death.

And even yesterday, when he was preparing to bury his mother, the king worked until the last moment on the eve of her funeral.

After meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss and leaders of the wealthy, His Majesty hosted a huge official state reception at Buckingham Palace last night. He welcomed world leaders and foreign royals who had arrived to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Joined by senior working royals, His Majesty hosted VIPs late into the evening, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It was the last of his funeral engagements.

Those arrangements had long ago been laid down in a detailed ten-day plan for the aftermath of the Queen’s death. Code-named London Bridge, the operation involved dozens of events that marked the Queen’s farewell and the King’s accession to the throne.

Little could have prepared the king for such an emotional and exhausting schedule. For the past week, His Majesty has been roaming around on a tour of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort. In between his duties as the new monarch, he has led the royal family in honoring the Queen in a series of ceremonial events watched by the world.

The precisely timed strategy was put into practice with the words ‘London Bridge is down’ when the Queen died on September 8.

September 13 Northern Ireland: Charles III is greeted by members of the public, including a woman with a pet corgi named Connie

September 17 London: The new King chats with people queuing at Lambeth Bridge to see the Queen in state

September 12 Edinburgh: Charles III leads the vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral

Charles hurried some 150 miles from Dumfries House in Cumnock to Balmoral to be with his mother in the precious moments before she died. With little time to think, he was in London the next day to meet the Prime Minister before he was proclaimed king.

He then flew to Edinburgh to lead his siblings in a poignant funeral procession along the Royal Mile, followed by a service and wake. Here he began his tour of the nations, visiting the Scottish Parliament, meeting the Prime Minister and attending a reception.

The next day, accompanied by the Queen Consort, he embarked on the second leg of the journey, to Belfast Airport.

He was driven to Hillsborough Castle to meet with the leaders of Northern Ireland before rushing back to London in time to receive the Queen’s coffin, which landed at RAF Northolt at 7pm on Tuesday.

The next day, during the first major ceremonial event in London, King Charles led the Royal Family in a majestic procession in a public tribute to the late Queen.

The new monarch, who was watching the whole world, marched behind her coffin, followed by his siblings and his sons, as he surrendered his mother for four days in a state of lying under the care of the nation.

On the seventh day, a break was taken from the demanding ceremonial events of Operation London Bridge to give the monarch a moment of respite. While the King retired to Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening, he spent his brief hiatus from his public duties working on relations with world leaders.

September 16: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart in the royal limousine after the Vigil of the Princes, where the king and his siblings kept watch over the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

He spent most of Thursday speaking to more than eight presidents and governor generals and is said to have called late into the evening.

The next day he quickly resumed his public duties with his crucial first visit to Wales as king on Friday. Traveling by helicopter to Cardiff from Highgrove, he visited Llandaff Cathedral and the Parliament of Wales before returning to London.

The Archbishop of Canterbury last week paid tribute to King Charles’ “extraordinary bravery” after the Queen’s death.

Most Reverend Justin Welby said the average person would find it unfathomable to fulfill such duties after the loss of a parent. He added: “His courage to do that is extraordinary, but it also shows his…service to the people.”

A source close to the king told the Daily Mail: ‘The past few days have blown even us away. His stamina was astounding and the fact that he was able to do it all while grieving his mother is simply remarkable. He’s a fine man.’