Charles’s plea to warring William and Harry after Prince Philip’s funeral revealed in bombshell book

King Charles begged his warring sons William and Harry not to make his “final years a misery,” the Duke of Sussex’s book has revealed.

Prince Harry recounts meeting his father and brother after Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021 in excerpts from the telling memoir Spare seen by The protector.

He remembers Charles standing between him and the heir “looking up at our ruddy faces.”

Harry then quotes his father as saying, “Please boys, don’t make my last years a misery.”

