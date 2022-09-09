Charles will be proclaimed King LIVE on television in a historic first 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The country will watch as the new king is formally proclaimed monarch as the ceremony is televised for the first time.

Today is the first time in history that the Accession Council is broadcast in the state quarters of St. James’s Palace. The plan is to start at 10am.

An hour later, a main proclamation will be read in public from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s. It is read by the Garter King of Arms.

King Charles III held back his tears saying ‘To my dear Mama, thank you, thank you’, greeting Elizabeth II as an ‘inspiration and example to me and all my family’ after her death at age 96 in Balmoral Castle yesterday

It will be followed by proclamations across the country, with the second in the City of London on the Royal Exchange at noon, and further proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales tomorrow at noon.

Buckingham Palace gave details of the arrangements. It was confirmed that cameras would be allowed in the State Apartments to record the proceedings for the first time.

In recognition of the new king, union flags will be flown at full mast from the time of the main proclamation until one hour after the proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. They will then return to half-mast to mourn the death of the Queen.

Charles automatically became king on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s in London within 24 hours of a sovereign’s death.

It will be staged a day later for King Charles III because the announcement of the Queen’s death did not come until Thursday evening, leaving not enough time to get plans in motion for Friday morning.

The palace said: ‘His Majesty the King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10:00 am’ [on] September 10 at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, London. The Accession Council, attended by Privy Councilors, is divided into two parts.

“In Part I, the Privy Council, in the absence of the King, will proclaim the Sovereign and formally approve various Orders ensuing therefrom, including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

‘Part II is the possession of the First Privy Council of the King of His Majesty. The King will make his statement and read and sign an oath to maintain the security of the Church in Scotland and to pass governmental decrees facilitating the continuity of government.”

During his speech, Charles sat at an antique polished desk in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, one of the grand chambers of state, where the Queen sometimes filmed her Christmas broadcasts. To the left of the king was a framed photograph of his late mother the queen, smiling broadly and dressed in a bright blue coat and matching hat decorated with a red flower

Historically, the entire Privy Council is convened for the Accession Council. But there are currently more than 700 initiates. They are usually incumbent or former politicians, although Camilla, the new Queen and Prince William are counselors and are expected to attend.

Only 200 will be called up for the event, which must take place before Parliament meets again.

The Accession Council is chaired by the Lord President of the Council. Penny Mordaunt was appointed to the new cabinet of Liz Truss a few days ago. The Proclamation of Accession is read aloud and then signed by members of the Royal Family who attend as Privy Counselors and other key dignitaries. Charles will then hold his first Privy Council.

Then the first public proclamation of the new sovereign is read from the balcony of the Friary Court by the Garter King of Arms at St James’s Palace.

The proclamation will then be read at 12 noon at the Royal Exchange in the City of London. The Privy Council dates back to the time of the Norman kings.