Charles ‘triggered’ to STRIP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles if they ‘attack’ Kate Middleton

According to an expert, King Charles would be “triggered” to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles if they “directly attack” the Princess of Wales in their Netflix docuseries.

Royal commentator Michael Cole hinted on GB News earlier this week that removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles was an ‘option’ for Charles following the release of their new TV special and Harry’s forthcoming memoir Spare.

In the second trailer of their docu-series – which hits the streaming platform tomorrow morning – Prince Harry highlighted the “pain and suffering of women who marry in this institution” when footage was shown of Kate dealing with a ” feeding frenzy’ of photographers. .

Meanwhile, pundits have speculated that the “uncomfortable” documentary series will touch on the life of the Princess of Wales before she married into the royal family.

Royal pundits have suggested the Princess of Wales finds her inclusion in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries “uncomfortable”. Pictured at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace last night

Mr Cole said the Palace’s response to the Lady Susan Hussey scandal shows they are not afraid to act quickly in a crisis – and would do the same to protect Kate.

He explained: ‘We saw how quickly Buckingham Palace moved to release Lady Susan Hussey after just 60 years of service to the crown over the weekend.

“We’ll have to see what’s in it, but it looks like it’s bare-knuckle fighting, and the gloves are off.”

Last week, Prince William’s godmother, 83, resigned after she reportedly refused to believe black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani was British at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new £88 million Netflix docu-series hits Netflix tomorrow

Royal expert Michael Cole said King Charles (pictured yesterday) could be ‘triggered’ to strip the couple of their titles if they ‘directly attack’ his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales

Shortly after the incident was made public, the palace issued a statement saying it had taken the complaint “extremely seriously” and immediately launched an investigation.

Employees have been “reminded of the diversity and inclusion policy that they must uphold at all times,” said a spokesperson.

While the royals may be trying to adopt a “never complain, never explain” mentality in light of new bombshells from Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, Michael said it will be harder to keep quiet when the documentary reveals the princess of Wales attacks.

In addition, the expert warned that Charles might even consider revoking the couple’s titles after the release of the documentary and publication of the Duke’s forthcoming memoir, Spare.

The expert continued, “He can remove the title HRH, Her Royal Highness, His Royal Highness. It was over when Diana divorced immediately… that’s great medicine, that means a lot.”

Both Netflix trailers showed images of a stern-looking Princess of Wales (this image shows her at a Commonwealth Day service and is from the first)

A still of the Princess of Wales from the second Netflix documentary teaser

“The king has that sanction, or maybe they never try to explain it, never respond to it. I think it would be hard for them to do that.

“What causes that is when there are direct attacks on his [Prince William’s] wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, I think that may be the cause.’

Jack Royston, chief royal correspondent at Newsweek, told Good Morning Britain yesterday that the content of the trailer suggested the documentary series will cover the life of the Princess of Wales before she married into the royal family in 2011.

He explained, “We’ve had Kate in both trailers. The most recent one features a slogan with a headline from a magazine cover underneath.

That particular magazine contained a claim that the Queen was ashamed of her and had pictures of her drunk in public on the front cover.

The new Netflix trailer used video footage of the Princess of Wales (pictured in 2007) outside her Chelsea home before she married into the royal family

The second explosive trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries was released on Monday. Pictured: Harry and Meghan

“So going into the early days of Kate and William’s relationship can be very awkward.”

Mr Royston also predicted that Netflix would revise a 2018 story that claimed Meghan made Kate cry when she compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend’s daughter during a bridesmaid’s pass.

He added: “In the Oprah interview that was described as a major turning point where everything changed, and in this latest Netflix trailer you say to Harry, ‘this was the turning point'” – they don’t say what he’s talking about but you more or less already know.’

The royal family hopes to distract from the buzz surrounding the documentary as they gather around the Princess of Wales for her Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15 – the same day the second batch of episodes of the TV special land on Netflix.

Kate, 40, recently revealed she will include O’ Come, All Ye Faithful in the service, after asking Good Morning Britain viewers for one of three Christmas carols. It airs on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

The aim of the service is to recognize selflessness among individuals and communities in the UK and to emphasize the importance of supporting others in difficult times.

The event, led by the Princess of Wales band, supported by The Royal Foundation, will showcase the ‘joy’ of coming together in friendships and community events that support people in times of difficulty and loss.

