Charles told Diana ‘my work is done’ on the day of Prince Harry’s birth, Duke claims in book

Prince Harry sensationally claims in his ‘explosive’ memoir that on the day he was born his father King Charles said to his mother Princess Diana, ‘Great! Now you have given me an heir and a reserve – my work is done.”

The extraordinary claim is reportedly made in the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming autobiography, Spare, which is expected to be published next week and has been leaked to The Guardian.

The newspaper reports that King Charles’ son was working out the story behind the book’s title when he related what the then Prince of Wales said to Diana on the day of his birth.

Harry’s extraordinary book claims come after he risked deepening the feud within the royal family by accusing The Firm of ‘leaking and planting’ stories in the media, while claiming he wants his father and brother back, in trailers for interviews to promote his memoirs.

Diana and Charles leave St Mary’s Hospital with newborn Harry in 1984

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort observe Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch after the state funeral

It also comes after the duke reportedly claimed he was physically assaulted by his brother over the younger prince’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

In a leaked extract from his highly anticipated book to The Guardian, Harry claimed the confrontation took place at his London home in 2019 and left him with a visible injury to his back after the Prince of Wales grabbed his brother by the collar and his brother tore. chain before knocking it to the ground.

Harry went on to claim that William had called the American actress “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive” — comments the younger brother said echoed “the press narrative” about his wife.

The front cover of Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, which will be published next week

According to The Guardian, the “extraordinary scene” is “one of several in Spare” to be published on January 10.

The newspaper said it was able to get hold of a copy of the book despite “strict pre-launch security around the book.”

The article goes on to say that, according to Harry, his older brother had wanted to discuss “the whole ongoing catastrophe” of their relationship and struggles with the press. But when William arrived at Nottingham Cottage – where Harry was then living – in the grounds of Kensington Palace, the Prince of Wales was already ‘red hot’.

“After William complained about Meghan, Harry writes, Harry told him that he was repeating the press story and that he expected better,” reports The Guardian.

“But William, says Harry, was not rational, causing the two men to shout over each other.

“Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother wasn’t content to be reserve.”

Insults were then exchanged between the two men, before William claimed he was trying to help, claims which Harry found incredulous, and informed his brother about this, angering William.

So much so, Harry writes, that the Prince of Wales cursed and stepped forward, frightening him.

He writes, “(William) called me another name and then came over to me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and knocked me to the ground. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which burst under my back, cutting the pieces into me. I lay there dazed for a moment, then got up and told him to get out.’

Harry writes that William urged him to strike back, but he refused. Shortly afterwards, however, the older brother apologized.

William had then told his brother not to tell Meghan about the confrontation, to which Harry said, “You mean you attacked me?” to which William replied, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Harry said he didn’t tell his wife right away, but she had noticed “scratches and bruises” on his back.

The Duke’s extraordinary book claims come after the release of a teaser trailer of an ITV interview in which Harry said he wants his father and brother back.

The interview, which will be released on Sunday, will air two days before Spare is published around the world.

In a series of clips from the Duke’s ITV talk, Harry tells presenter Tom Bradby: ‘It was never meant to be’, referring to ‘the leaking and the planting’ before adding: ‘I want a family, no setting. ‘

He also says ‘they feel it’s better to keep us as villains somehow’ and ‘have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile’, though it’s unclear who he’s referring to.

Filmed in California, where the Duke now lives, ITV said Harry: The interview will go into ‘unprecedented depth and detail’ about his life inside and outside the royal family.

Mr Bradby, a former royal correspondent and current presenter of ITV News at Ten, is a friend of the Sussexes and previously interviewed them for a documentary about their 2019 Africa tour.

But in a separate interview with CBS News airing the same day, Harry also criticizes Buckingham Palace for an alleged failure to defend him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, before stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke also reveals to American broadcaster that he would not return to the institution as a full-time royal.

Both CBS and ITV have released snippets of the Duke’s conversations ahead of the full televised interviews.

Speaking to CBS’s Anderson Cooper, Harry speaks of the “betrayal” by Buckingham Palace, telling the 60 Minutes program: “Every time I’ve tried privately there’s been briefings and leaks and story planting against me and my wife.

‘The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’, but it’s just a motto.

“They (Buckingham Palace) will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom they will say they have contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

But the whole story is commentary from Buckingham Palace.

“So if we’ve been told for the past six years, ‘We can’t make a statement to protect you,’ but you’re doing it for other members of the family, there comes a point where silence is treason.”

It comes after the Duke claimed in his Netflix documentary that William broke a promise to him never to leak stories or brief against each other after witnessing the fallout of such actions in their father’s office.