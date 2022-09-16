Charles Sturt University to give students a second chance to pass if they score 40% per cent or more

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian university has introduced a plan to give students with a score of 40 percent and above a second chance to pass their course.

Charles Sturt University (CSU) told staff on Wednesday it will conduct a new trial that will give students who finish their course with a grade between 40 and 49 percent a second chance at achieving the required score.

The pass threshold is 50 percent.

The School of Social Work and Art, which also includes education students, said the move gives students who narrowly failed to take a reassessment within ten days, giving them another chance to pass.

The principal of the school, Sally Totman, said the trial aims to improve both retention and graduation rates of students at CSU.

Charles Sturt University Implements New Trial That Gives Students Who Finish Their Course With A Grade Between 40 And 49 Percent A Second Chance To Pass

School principal Sally Totman (pictured) said the trial aims to improve both retention and graduation rates of students at CSU

Several academics are outraged by the change, report the Sydney Morning Herald.

In an email to Ms Totman, one academic questioned whether the move encouraged academic potential or is it just a money grab?

“As an institution, does CSU intend to ensure that each graduate is competent and able to perform the role their CSU qualification suggests? Or do we just want to get them back on campus next semester and adding up their HECS debt?’ They wrote.

‘When I fail a student, I really mean it. It’s not easy to do. The pressure to pass for students who don’t deserve it (at the expense of those who work hard and have earned the credit) is beyond endurance.”

Andrew Norton, a professor of higher education at the Australian National University, said the benefit of the doubt was often given when students failed the 50 percent mark, but extending that to 40 is a ‘serious failure’.

Many academics are outraged by the move and email Ms Totman complaints, for example whether the move encourages academic potential or is just a money grab

‘A response to this will be that more people get 39. It is of course also a lot of extra work for scientists’, he says.

David Boud, professor and director of the Center for Research in Assessment at Deakin University, said the move wasn’t too far-fetched and somewhat similar to that of the UK, where students are often allowed to retake exams at the end of the school year. summer vacation.

“If they get close to the border, they deserve another chance to try,” he said.

‘In higher education there is almost no assessment that you can measure with any degree of precision.’