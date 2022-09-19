Charles sat with family brings back poignant memories of Queen sitting alone for Philip’s funeral

Only last year the late Queen Elizabeth II sat alone in St George’s Chapel for the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Heartbreaking photos have been shared around the world of the elderly monarch sitting alone, wearing a mask, grieving without the comfort of her family close by due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Today, just 18 months later, Her Majesty was buried in the same chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle – but unlike Prince Philip’s funeral, more than 800 people filled the room.

Poignant photos from the Queen’s service this afternoon showed the grieving King Charles sitting in the exact same chair his bereaved mother had sat for his father’s funeral last year.

The late monarch was forced to sit alone to watch her husband’s 73-year-old funeral service as Covid-19 restrictions meant a limited number of people could attend indoor ceremonies.

This Queen’s funeral took place after the funeral at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 people attended – a stark contrast to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, where just 30 people attended.

After the service, the Queen was then returned home to Windsor Castle, where her coffin was placed in the royal crypt, ending her 70-year reign.

She will now be reunited with her husband, father, mother and sister for eternity.

Before being laid to rest, her crown, orb, and scepter were removed from her coffin so that she could descend into her grave “like a simple Christian soul.”

Footage from today’s private ceremony contrasted sharply with Prince Philip’s funeral, which took place on April 17, 2021.

An empty St George’s Chapel in April 2021. Only 30 people attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, including all of the Queen’s children and grandchildren

Those who watched the ceremony on television were quick to point out how different the chapel looked compared to the poignant photo of the late Queen sitting isolated while serving the Duke of Edinburgh.

One wrote, “It breaks my heart to see Windsor Castle so full of people and then remember the Queen sitting alone at her husband’s funeral.”

Another added: ‘It’s hard to believe that Prince Philip’s funeral was only a few months ago, now we’re looking at the same images, in the same place.

“It seems so long ago. The Queen was as brave that day, as she so often was.’

Prince Philip died at a time during the Covid-19 pandemic when restrictions were still in place on the number of people who could attend indoor events, such as funerals.

Only 30 people were allowed to attend the ceremony, instead of the 800 people originally expected.

Senior members of the royal family were in attendance, including all of the Queen’s children and grandchildren.

After the funeral, Downing Street said it had offered to relax Covid-19 restrictions on the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, but the Queen had declined to say it would not be fair to anyone else who had lost loved ones during the funeral. pandemic.

As a result, Prince Phillip’s funeral was scaled back from original plans, meaning it was one of the smallest separations for a high-ranking member of the royal family in living memory.

Unlike the Queen’s funeral, there were no public elements at Prince Philip’s funeral – it took place entirely on the Windsor grounds.

If there were no Covid-19 restrictions when the Duke of Edinburgh died, a military procession would have been held all over London or Windsor.

However, the pandemic prompted the royal family to ask the public not to congregate at the castle or other royal residences.

By contrast, more than 400,000 people gathered to pay their respects to the Queen as she lay in state in Westminster Hall – with some mourners queuing for up to 24 hours to pay tribute to the late monarch.

Those who watched the ceremony on television this afternoon added that it was fortunate that the Queen’s funeral did not take place during the Covid-19 restrictions, as it allowed the mourning period and scheduled processions to take place.

One of them said, “They look into the chapel and think of the queen who sat alone for Philip’s funeral.

“Imagine if this had happened during the pandemic or even lockdown?”

Another added: ‘April 2021 Her Majesty sat alone to say goodbye to her love. September 2022 gives the world the perfect farewell to our queen.’