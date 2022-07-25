Charles Manson’s self-proclaimed grandson is one step closer to winning legal battle for his estate

Notorious murderer Charles Manson died at age 83 after serving 47 years on death row for the 1969 murders of seven people, including heavily pregnant Hollywood actress Sharon Tate.

Charles Manson’s self-proclaimed grandson, Jason Freeman, today came a big step closer to winning a four-year legal battle to claim the infamous killer’s estate, which could be worth a fortune.

A Los Angeles judge dismissed the rival claim of Nancy Claassen of Spokane, Washington, who claimed she is Manson’s half-sister and sole heir.

Now Freeman – a 46-year-old former mixed martial arts fighter from Bradenton, Florida – has only one challenger left in his quest to inherit the mass murderer’s assets and the potentially lucrative rights to his music, writings and artwork.

That’s memorabilia collector and Manson pen pal Michael Channels, who claims to have a 2002 will that leaves everything to him.

Today’s rejection of Claasens’s claim on the estate – which came at her own request – followed a court filing a few days ago with a birth certificate that appears to prove that Freeman is indeed Manson’s grandson.

A judge said he accepted that Freeman is the son of Charles Manson Jr., based on a 1986 finding by an Ohio court that Manson Jr. was sentenced to pay child support to Freeman’s mother

But Judge Garcia said he still needed proof that Manson Jr. — who committed suicide in 1993 — was actually the offspring of Manson Sr., leader of the cult that murdered eight-month-pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in a brutal and bloody murder. rampaging through LA in 1969.

This week, lawyers supporting Freeman’s claim sealed the deal by providing Manson Jr.’s birth certificate, which they say proves his father was the notorious criminal.

The birth certificate states that Manson Jr. was born on April 10, 1956 in Los Angeles to Manson Sr., then 21, and 18-year-old Rosalie Jean Willis.

Judge Garcia was due to make a ruling today that ultimately awards Manson’s estate to one of the contenders.

But when neither Channels nor his lawyers showed up today to examine Manson Jr.’s newly filed birth certificate. To challenge or comment, the judge postponed his decision until another hearing he had scheduled for August 12.

Charles Manson died of natural causes on November 19, 2017 at Corcoran State Prison in California, where he spent 47 years on death row.

Some of Manson’s most valuable possessions are most likely not his prison clothing and personal belongings that are currently boxed in a storage facility.

They are the rights to his diaries, stories and the songs he wrote, including Look at Your Game, Girl, recorded by Guns N’ Roses on their 1993 platinum album The Spaghetti Incident.

The Beach Boys and Marilyn Manson also recorded songs written by Manson.

Four people originally petitioned to declare their right to Manson’s estate. Two of them, Michael Brunner and Matthew Lentz, each claimed to be related to him.

But both claims were rejected in 2019, leaving only Freeman and Channel.

Then, in April 2021, Claasen threw in her hat, insisting she and Manson had the same mother – meaning she was “sole heir” – and contesting the claims of both Freeman and Channels.

Memorabilia collector and Manson pen pal Michael Channels claims to have a 2002 will that leaves everything to him

Freeman is a former mixed martial arts fighter from Bradenton, Florida, who now runs a construction company

Freeman was the very first to file a claim by filing birth and death certificates that he kept, proving he is Manson’s grandson.

He said he heard about his relationship with Manson when he was 11, but his grandmother, Rosalie Willis, who was married to Manson in the 1950s, never spoke of his grandfather.

Freeman has always maintained that his father Charles Manson Jr. who couldn’t live with his embarrassing name, so he changed it to Charles White and eventually shot himself in the head in 1993.

Channels says he was friends and penpals with Manson for 30 years and claims to have a document written by him in 2002 bequeathing his remains and estate to Channels that reads: ‘I have disinherited known sons as well as all unknown children. in the present and in the future.’

Channels filed a lawsuit in 2018 to demand that Freeman undergo a DNA test to prove whether he is related to Charlie Manson.

The judge in the case approved the motion at the time, but Freeman appealed and the California Court of Appeals overturned the judge’s ruling, so Freeman never underwent the DNA test.

Freeman has attacked Channels’ claim that he is the sole beneficiary of an alleged Manson will, saying in court documents that the claim must be dismissed because it “was a direct result of undue influence exercised by (Channels) over (Manson).” and that is not, and never was, the will of (Manson).’

Freeman was one of the speakers at a memorial service at a funeral home in Porterville, 50 miles north of Bakersfield, where some 30 people — including Manson’s former fiancée Afton Burton and former Manson Family cult member Sandra Good — walked past the open casket

Freeman’s case for claiming Manson’s estate is supported by a March 2018 court ruling in Kern County, where Corcoran State Prison is located, that awarded him possession of his “grandfather’s” corpse.

Kern County Commissioner Alisa Knight ruled: ‘Freeman is hereby determined as the surviving competent next of kin of (Charles Manson). Sufficient evidence was not presented to the court to refute Freeman’s claim.”

Manson, whose body had been in a cold store since his death at age 83, was cremated the same day and the ashes of America’s most feared and hated murderer were scattered along a streambed in a nearby forest.