Charles Leclerc relaxes with beau Charlotte Sine on getaway in Formentera

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ferrari’s F1 ace Charles Leclerc has been relaxing with his family in Spain ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix – and during the outing saw his girlfriend Charlotte Sine hugging.

The Monegasque driver and his beau were seen relaxing on a boat in the sea with his brother Lorenzo, mother Pascale, father Herva, content creator Joris Trouche and other driver Norman Natoin in Formentera.

The driver wants to close the gap between himself and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the championship in Belgium next week.

Warm enough? Charles Leclerc, 24, has relaxed in Spain ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix with his family and serious girlfriend Charlotte Sine

But he found himself in an entirely more serene environment in the Balearic Islands as he took a well-deserved break.

The breakthrough driver was seen cuddling with his girlfriend during a boat trip in the Mediterranean.

During the trip, he and Charlotte shared a tender moment as he wrapped his partner in a towel after a swim in the sea.

Everyone smile! The F1 star was also pictured giving a thumbs up in a baby blue t-shirt and red graphic swim shorts as he enjoyed his holiday

The pair became official in December 2019, after Charlotte – who speaks French, English and Italian – shared a series of beloved snaps of the couple on a skiing holiday.

Since then, she has regularly declared her love for the handsome driver to her 276,000 Instagram fans, calling him “the one” and her “world.”

Charles was previously in a relationship with Giada Gianni (allegedly a friend of Charlotte’s) for about four years.

But despite engagement rumors, the couple broke up in 2019.

The F1 star was also pictured giving his thumbs up in a baby blue t-shirt and red graphic swim shorts as he enjoyed his holiday.

Love boat: The trailblazing driver was seen cuddling with his girlfriend during a boat trip in the Mediterranean

In July, Leclerc nearly conceded the world championship to Max Verstappen after admitting it will be “very difficult” to stop his rival following another Ferrari blunder at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen took an 80-point lead in the sport’s one-month shutdown – the equivalent of more than three wins with just nine left to play – after taking the eighth win of his title defense at the Hungaroring after a superb drive from 10th on the grid.

After Leclerc overcame Russell’s 30-lap resistance to take the lead in Turn 1, he looked destined to win.

But the Monegask’s afternoon was ruined – and his championship hopes dealt an almost irreversible blow – when Ferrari chose to put their star driver on the hardest rubber.