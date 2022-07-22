Charles Leclerc narrowly beats championship rival Max Verstappen in first practice at the French GP

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc defeated champion rival Max Verstappen in opening practice for the French Grand Prix.

Leclerc, who revived his title hopes two weeks ago with the win in Austria, drove the Circuit Paul Ricard 0.091 seconds faster than Verstappen.

But it wasn’t all good news for Ferrari after Carlos Sainz, who finished third, was given a 10-place grid penalty for new engine parts.

The Red Bull star saw his lead cut to 38 points after Leclerc’s win in Australia two weeks ago

Sainz’s Ferrari caught fire in the closing stages of the final race and he will likely be penalized for taking extra fresh components for the remainder of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton sat out the first action with Mercedes’ reserve driver Nyck de Vries in the Briton’s machine. F1 rules require all 10 teams on the grid to lead a rookie driver twice this season in first practice.

Formula E champion De Vries finished ninth, 1.49 seconds behind Leclerc and half a second adrift of George Russell in the other Mercedes.

Russell finished fourth, the best part of a second off the pace with Hamilton back in the cockpit for the next session, which starts at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

Mercedes has brought a handful of reconditioned parts to the 12th round of the campaign in the south of France.

But very early evidence suggests they may have to play third fiddle to Ferrari and Red Bull on the occasion of Hamilton’s 300th race.

Sergio Perez finished sixth ahead of Red Bull – 1.2s behind Leclerc – and came out of a quick spin unscathed in the early moments of the hour-long session.

Elsewhere, home favorite Pierre Gasly finished fifth. Lando Norris finished seventh ahead of McLaren, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon.

Robert Kubica returned to Formula 1 taking the Alfa Romeo seat from Valtteri Bottas for the first session, and the Pole finished penultimate, 2.4 seconds adrift.