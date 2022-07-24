Charles Leclerc dramatically crashes out of the French Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc dramatically crashed out of the French Grand Prix on Sunday while in the lead.

The Ferrari driver crashed into Turn 11 – the fastest corner on the Paul Ricard circuit – causing the safety car to come out.

Leclerc quickly got out of his car as his rivals drove quickly into the pit lane to stop.

This crash marks the third time this season that the 24-year-old has retired from leading a race.

His World Cup title rival Max Verstappen asked ‘is he okay?’ over the radio, and was told ‘yes, I’ve been told he’s fine’.

