Charles Kelley Sends Thank You To Fans For Their ‘Support’ As He Focuses On Sobriety

Lady A’s Charles Kelley has uploaded a message thanking fans for taking the time to focus on his sobriety following the cancellation of the band’s tour.

The 40-year-old country singer shared a message on his Instagram earlier on Friday in which he typed that he is on his “journey to sobriety.”

The country music group announced last week that their tour, originally set to begin on August 13, would be postponed to next year to allow their bandmate to make a full recovery.

Time to recover: Charles Kelley, 40, typed a message on his Instagram on Friday thanking his fans for their support during his ‘journey to sobriety’

The star shared a photo of himself posing for a selfie with his wife, Cassie, and six-year-old son, Ward, as they relaxed on a beach.

The talented performer also took the time to send a message expressing how grateful and moved he was for the lavish support from his fans.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement on my journey of sobriety thus far,” he typed.

He added that the fans themselves have already helped him on his path to getting better.

“Your kind words have meant the world to me and have really lifted me up these past few weeks. I can’t wait to hit the road with Lady A again next year.’

Multi-talented: The country star is not only one of the lead singers of Lady A, also known as Lady Antebellum, but is also a songwriter and instrumentalist; pictured performing in Nashville for a New Year’s Eve concert

The star went on to say he’s more than excited to be performing again once he’s completely sober.

“Being on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens will be a gift that I won’t take for granted.”

He concluded his heartfelt message by writing: “I am grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.” Love, Charles.’

Postponed: Lady A announced on their official Instagram page last week that their tour would be postponed to 2023; together in the picture in 2021

Family time: Charles is pictured with his wife, Cassie, and their six-year-old son, Ward, taking a picture together on the beach

On Lady A’s official Instagram page last week, the group announced postponing their tour.

Charles, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood were originally scheduled to kick off their Request Line Tour August 13-14 at the Ryman Auditorium in their native Nashville.

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year,” the announcement began.

“We’re a band, but more importantly… we’re family. We can proudly say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.’

Official statement: Lady A announced they would postpone their tour to 2023 because ‘Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety’

Grateful: Charles and the other band members have expressed their gratitude for the continued support of their fans

“To be the healthiest, strongest and most creative bond we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and our team of professionals to walk through this together,” Lady A, who features 1, 5 million social media followers on Instagram, added.

“It is still early on this road, but we are determined to do what we can do together for many years to come. We are grateful for your patience.’

The statement ended with: “This update is coming in real time, but your point of sale will be contacting you with new ticket information in the coming days. We look forward to making 2023 our best year ever!’

Lady A recently released their latest single called, Told You I Could Drink, on August 4. On Charles’ Instagram page he uploaded a after to promote the country group’s latest single.

The star added a caption alluding to his battle for sobriety. “Ironic since I stopped drinking haha.”