‘Charles in Charge!’ Americans pay tribute to new King with parody of 1980s US sitcom [video]

The US has paid tribute to Britain’s new king with a online parody of the 1980s American sitcom Charles in Charge.

The ironic video features clips of King Charles III and other members of the royal family in the style of the show’s opening scene.

The credit ‘starring King Charles III’ appears, followed by laughing clips of Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and finally Prince George.

In the background plays the theme song Charles In Charge, performed by Shandi Sinnamon.

The 126-episode sitcom, starring Scott Baio, aired from 1984 to 1990, but is little known to British audiences. It followed the ups and downs of a young college student moving in with a family and babysitting their three children while their parents are at work.

Twitter reacted hilariously when images appeared online.

Fowler Shocken wrote: ‘Thank you. That’s phenomenal and made my day.’

Mike Spinney wrote: ‘Everyone steals my jokes, but with much better production value.’

Justin Hart tweeted, “OK. It’s pretty funny… even endearing. American memes are taking on King Charles.’

Yesterday, King Charles attended St. James’s Palace at 10 a.m. for a historic ceremony where he met with the Accession Council. Privy Counselors gathered without Charles and proclaimed him king before taking an oath.

Trumpeters played at 11 a.m. as the public proclamation of a new sovereign was read from the balcony of Friar Court by the Garter King of Arms. Union flags returned to full mast at 1:00 PM and will remain there until 1:00 PM this afternoon.

The new king later held audiences with new Prime Minister Liz Truss and her cabinet

Today, on Queen Elizabeth II’s second official day of mourning, the deceased monarch’s coffin – which rests in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle – will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, on a six-hour journey by hearse. , about 175 miles.

King Charles III made his statement yesterday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace to proclaim him the new king

The Prince of Wales, The Queen, King Charles III and Lord Council President Penny Mordaunt during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace

After her doctor’s health concerns were shared with the public on Sept. 8, members of the public have gone to the royal palace to send their congratulations — and the numbers have only skyrocketed since the Queen’s death was announced at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday

Endless rows of flowers, balloons and toys have been left behind for the late monarch who died Thursday afternoon

Benefactors are expected to gather along the route and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will join other party leaders in Scotland to watch the coffin as it passes the Scottish Parliament.

The devoted daughter Princess Anne will accompany the deceased monarch’s body to London ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

On Monday the coffin will be taken to Saint Gilles Cathedral where it will rest until Tuesday.

After lying in state for 24 hours, the coffin will be flown to RAF Northolt on Tuesday and taken by road to Buckingham Palace.

It will be taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday to lie in state until the morning of the funeral on September 19. The public will be able to see the coffin as it lies.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. – what King Charles declared today as a public holiday.

The service at Westminster Abbey will mark the culmination of ten days of official mourning, details of which were first revealed by the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who is tasked with organizing the massive event.