Charles III to be proclaimed King in Australia after The Queen’s death

Anthony Albanese has recommended that Governor General David Hurley declare King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

The Prime Minister recommended at an Executive Council meeting at Government House at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“Today we formally mark the new head of state in King Charles III and the proclamation, the first in my life and the first in the lives of a majority of Australians, is a historic event,” he said.

Mr Hurley said the council would build on the work done in the ‘second Elizabethan era’.

“Australia is an unfinished product and is now entering a new era,” he said.

“Your loyalty to our King and your service to Australia through your work in Parliament will help our country build on the successes of the second Elizabethan era.”

The governor general will make the proclamation outside the parliament building at noon.

The ceremony includes a welcome to the land, followed by the God Save The King proclamation to be performed and then a 21-gun salute.

Flags at half mast will return to full mast until dusk.

State governors will make their own statements at ceremonies across the country.

NSW announced free public transport throughout the day, allowing people to attend the historic event outside Parliament from 12:30 p.m.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House remain lit in honor of the Queen, as do other landmarks.

On Saturday, Mr Albanese, Mr Hurley and opposition leader Peter Dutton laid wreaths in the Queen’s honor at the Parliament building in Canberra.

“She was a constant reassuring presence,” Mr Albanese said.

Prime Minister and Governor General Hurley will travel to London on Thursday to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

It takes place on September 19 at 8 p.m. AEST.

Before that, the Queen’s coffin will be driven from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital Edinburgh and flown to London later in the week.

It will remain in Buckingham Palace before being taken to Westminster Hall to be preserved for four days so that the public can pay their respects.

While no formal mourning period has been announced – unlike the UK, which has set aside 10 days – Australians continued to mourn in public on Saturday.

Sandra Alexandridis burst into tears outside the makeshift monument in Melbourne as she recalled The Queen.

“She was a rock…it’s like you lost your grandma,” she told AAP.

Warren Fairfax, 82, visited Government House in Sydney on Saturday, 65 years after receiving a Queen’s Scout award signed by her.

“I wanted to come back and pay her respects…I just wanted to do that today,” Mr. Fairfax told AAP.