Charles III retires to beloved Highgrove estate – after dropping Camilla at her Wiltshire mansion

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have left London and returned to their respective homes after days of public events paying tribute to the Queen – as the new monarch is granted 24 hours to contemplate his mother’s death ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The royal couple were seen landing in Camilla’s estate in Reybridge near Lacock, Wiltshire at around 4.30pm this afternoon, shortly after leaving the late Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The Royal aircraft landed in a field alongside the Queen Consort’s home, Ray Mill House. The landing was welcomed by an audience of just three people in contrast to the huge number of people seen waiting at Royal residences across Britain this week as the grieving family arrived.

It is believed to be the first time the King and Queen Consort have returned to their Wiltshire and Gloucestershire estates since travelling to Balmoral Castle on Thursday hours before the Queen’s death.

The King is expected to have a private day of reflection following the the momentous period that saw him become monarch. He is not expected to attend any public events on Thursday.

The day away from public duties has always formed part of the London Bridge operation – the detailed plan in the event of the Queen’s death.

The time away from the spotlight will allow Charles to pause and reflect on the time that has passed since his mother’s death at Balmoral on Thursday.

The period will allow the King to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

It comes after Charles was joined by his three siblings and sons William and Harry as they reunited to mourn as they walked in procession behind the late Queen’s coffin as it made its way to the Palace of Westminster today.

The King was then seen driving himself away from the Wiltshire estate accompanied by The Met’s Special Escort Group. He is expected to have made the 30-minute drive to his home, Highgrove House, near Tetbury in Gloucestershire

King Charles and the Queen Consort land in a helicopter in Wiltshire. The aircraft was seen landing in a field next door to Camilla’s Ray Mill House in Reybridge near the village of Lacock at around 4.30pm. The couple were seen leaving Westminster Hall an hour earlier following a ceremonial procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace

The King, still donned in his military uniform, and Queen Consort were welcomed by an audience of three people. There suitcases were lifted from the helicopter into cars. It is believed to be the first time the King and Queen Consort have returned to their Wiltshire and Gloucestershire estates since travelling to Balmoral Castle on Thursday hours before the Queen’s death

A sorrowful King Charles III waves to the crowds as he is driven along The Mall to Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession today

Following the procession, the King was seen stood next to his wife, still in his livery, as their suitcases were unloaded from the aircraft before being placed in the cars this afternoon.

Shortly after arriving, His Majesty drove himself away from the Wiltshire estate to make the 30-minute drive to his home, Highgrove House, near Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

He was escorted by The Met Police’s Special Escort Group. The Queen Consort did not accompany him.

Upon arrival to the gates of his estate, a small crowd of people were seen waiting for him.

Charles has owned Highgrove House since 1980, having bought it from Maurice Macmillan, a Conservative MP and son of the former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

He has added to the estate over the years and now owns around 1,900 acres of strictly organically-farmed land.

Charles’ retirement to Gloucestershire comes as his mother lies in state for four days at the Palace of Westminster ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The new King and his sons William and Harry reunited to mourn and march behind the coffin as hundreds of thousands lined the streets of central London, many of them in tears, to watch the coffin make its final journey out of Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex then stood together with their wives Kate and Meghan as they put aside their bitter feud to honour the Queen inside Westminster Hall.

While the brothers walked side-by-side for the poignant 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace, their spouses travelled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

As the coffin entered the historic hall, the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sang Psalm 139.

Charles, William and Anne saluted as the coffin passed. Harry and Prince Andrew – barred from wearing military uniform – bowed their head instead.

The Archbishop of Canterbury then read the opening prayer, which the King led the royals in reciting. The family stood silently for the short service that the late monarch had put together with the Church of England before she died aged 96.

After the congregation was dismissed, cries of ‘God save the King’ could be heard as the King and the Queen Consort left Westminster Hall as Big Ben rang out at 3.30pm.

Royal couples left the building side by side, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands and the Princess of Wales rubbing her husband’s arm reassuringly.

From 5pm, mourners began to file pass the coffin and pay their final respects to the Queen.

The Royal helicopter was seen landing at Camilla’s Wiltshire residence at around 4.30pm on Wednesday. The landing sported an audience of just three people – a stark contrast from what has been seen at Royal residences across Britain this week, following the death of the King’s mother Queen Elizabeth II

The helicopter landed in a field next door to Camilla’s Wiltshire residence, Ray Mill House (pictured). It is thought that Camilla will continue residing at the home, which is not an official part of the Royal estate, as she has done for years

Shortly after the chopper landed in Wiltshire, Charles could be seen driving himself away from the estate, accompanied by The Met’s Special Escort Group. It is believed he then made the 30-minute drive to his home, Highgrove House (pictured), near Tetbury in Gloucestershire

Despite being away from royal duties for 24 hours, Charles will continue to prepare for his new role as King.

Every day of the year, except Christmas Day, he will receive papers from Government ministers, and other representatives from the Commonwealth and foreign countries, containing policy papers, cabinet documents and Foreign Office telegrams.

The correspondence also includes a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other state papers which are sent by his private secretary in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.

All of the papers have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

The red boxes are made by leather goods company Barrow and Gale, but it is not known if Charles has received a new set or is using the Queen’s boxes for the time being.

The King was seen driving into his estate in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, accompanied by Met Police officers. The King is expected to have a quiet day of reflection tomorrow and is not expected to attend any public events

The late Queen still used the boxes that were made for her on her coronation in 1953, having had them refurbished over the years.

It is thought that Camilla will continue residing at Ray Mill House, which is not an official part of the Royal estate, as she has done for years.

She purchased the £850,000 property after divorcing her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1994 and she lived there permanently from 1996 to 2003.

Earlier on this afternoon King Charles, accompanied by his three siblings and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, reunited to mourn as they walked in procession behind the late Queen’s coffin.

Royals travelled down a packed Mall all the way to Parliament Square in a moving 38 minute march, led by the King.

The Queen’s coffin was then delivered to Westminster where she will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

King Charles looks tearful as he marches with Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Anne, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Her Majesty has been handed to Britain by the King to lie in state until Monday for mourners to say their goodbyes

The King and his Queen Consort led the Royal Family into Westminster Hall

Tomorrow a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession, with King Charles and Camilla expected to travel to Wales on Friday, while the lying in state continues.

This will mark their first official visit to the nation since the death of the Queen. Earlier this week the King and Queen Consort visited the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, and the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast, in their trip around the UK called Operation Spring Tide.

On the day of the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Senior members of the royal family are expected to follow behind, as they did for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh and Diana, the Princess of Wales.

William and Harry will walk behind the Queen’s coffin tomorrow, similar to the funeral of their mother Princess Diana when they were children in 1997

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

After the service, the coffin will then be taken from the abbey to Wellington Arch before travelling to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel within the ground of Windsor Castle, via the Long Walk.

A televised committal service will then take place in St George’s Chapel, however, later in the evening, a private interment service will be held with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Her late husband, Prince Phillip’s coffin will be moved from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

In the days leading up to the Queen’s funeral, an estimated one million people are expected to queue for up to 30 hours to pay their respects to the late monarch and see her coffin before the funeral.

All the Queen’s men (and women): Who’s who at the coffin procession from the King leading his siblings and senior members of the Firm from Buckingham Palace to the royals who watched in Westminster Hall as Her Majesty was carried to lie in state

King Charles III led his siblings and senior Royal Family members in walking behind the Queen’s coffin as this afternoon it made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Royal Family members including Zara and Mike Tindall, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Lady Louise and Princess Michael of Kent then watched on in Westminster Hall as Her Majesty was carried to lie in state.

At the procession, His Majesty walked behind the gun carriage bearing his beloved mother’s casket as he was flanked by his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Behind them, Prince William walked in military uniform alongside his brother Prince Harry and cousin Peter Phillips – the son of Princess Anne.

As expected, neither Harry nor Prince Andrew were wearing military uniform and were instead in morning suits.

Following them was Princess Margaret’s widow the Earl of Snowdon, the Duke of Gloucester – who is the Queen’s first cousin – and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the husband of Princess Anne.

Also forming part of the procession were loyal members of the late Queen’s staff, including two of the Queen’s Pages and the Palace Steward, who walked directly in front of the coffin.

The Pall Bearers were 10 former and serving armed forces equerries to Elizabeth II, who were at her side in uniform throughout her reign, supporting her at engagements and organising her public diary.

Other devoted members of the Queen’s household who processed included her top aide, private secretary Sir Edward Young.

There too was the Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

King Charles III led his siblings and senior Royal Family members in walking behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. Above: 1. King Charles 2. Princess Anne 3. Prince Andrew 4. Prince Edward 5. Peter Philips 6. Prince Harry 7. Prince William 8. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence 9. Duke of Gloucester 10. Earl of Snowdon

Royal family members including Zara and Mike Tindall, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Lady Louise and Princess Michael of Kent watched on in Westminster Hall this afternoon as Her Majesty was carried to lie in state. Above: 1. Mike Tindall 2. Zara Phillips (Tindall) 3. Princess Eugenie 4. Jack Brooksbank 5. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 6. Princess Beatrice 7. Viscount Severn 8. Lady Louise Windsor 9. Timothy Taylor 10. Eloise Olivia Katherine Taylor 12. Estella Olga Elizabeth Taylor 13. Cassius Taylor 14. Columbus George Donald Taylor 16. Lord George Windsor 17. Lady Gabriella Windsor 18. Thomas Kingston; Below: 19. Princess Michael of Kent 20. Lord Frederick Windsor 21. Sophie Winkleman 22. Lady Amelia Windsor 23. Lady Marina Windsor 24. Flora Ogilvy 25. Timothy Vesterberg 26. Julia Ogilvy 27. Lady Davina Windsor 28. Duchess of Gloucester 29. Daniel Chatto 30. Lady Sarah Chatto 31. Arthur Chatto

Left to right: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin

The Queen arrives at Westminster Hall, built almost 1,000 years ago and where previous monarchs also lay in state

Stern-faced Prince Andrew has his military medals pinned to morning suit as he follows coffin of his mother the Queen A stern-faced Prince Andrew wore his array of military medals pinned to his morning suit as he followed the coffin of his late mother the Queen during an historic procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. The disgraced Duke of York – along with Prince Harry – was told he couldn’t wear his military uniform for the service, unlike other members of the family, including King Charles III and William, the Prince of Wales. It was another public dressing down for the Queen’s third child, and a reminder of his lowered status after he was stripped of his military titles and patronages and booted from public life by the Firm for his links to notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. His nephew Harry, meanwhile, has been banned from wearing military uniform due to his decision to step back as a senior royal and move to California.

Pulled on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the Queen’s coffin was draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the priceless, glittering Imperial State Crown.

Taking the lead was the pomp and pageantry of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and military bands.

Thousands of mourners flocked to see the moving sight of the Queen departing the official residence where she spent so much of her working life at the heart of the nation, with viewing areas declared full ahead of the procession starting.

The Queen had arrived at her former home on Tuesday evening in gloom and rain but for her departure from the palace the weather was bright and warm.

The Queen’s coffin was transported on the George Gun Carriage, which carried King George VI’s coffin from Sandringham Church to Wolferton Station in February 1952 and was used during the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002.

The journey from the palace to the ancient Westminster Hall, where King Charles I was tried, took 38 minutes – passing landmarks the Queen knew well like Horse Guards Parade, the Cenotaph and Downing Street.

Accompanied by her family, the Queen is effectively being handed over to the the nation for her lying in state over four days ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

In Westminster Hall, grieving members of the royal family watched as the Queen’s coffin was carried to lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

William and Harry stood together with their wives Kate and Meghan today in state service inside Westminster Hall.

During the service, the ‘Fab Four’ stood in formation facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform in the heart of Westminster Hall – the backdrop of some of the most famous moments in British history.

Zara Tindall was pictured looking emotional as she joined other royals at the service in Westminster Hall today.

The Princess Royal’s daughter, 41, looked deep in thought throughout the ceremony, standing next her husband Mike Tindall, 43, and her cousin Princess Eugenie with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wiped away tears as they stood in front of the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall this afternoon.

The Duke of York’s daughters made their way to the ceremony separately by car with their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Both Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie appeared emotional throughout the occasion, and were pictured wiping tears away.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie might not have been the royal grandchildren most frequently pictured with the Queen – but the sisters were still incredibly close with their ‘Grannie’.

The girls’ deep relationship with their grandmother was apparent today as they looked incredibly emotional during the occasion today.

It was their second appearance since the Queen’s death last week. Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, looked distraught as they walked hand-in-hand scanning the thousands of flowers and messages of condolence that had been left by royal fans in Balmoral at the weekend.

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike looked solemn as he stood beside his wife after the body of Her Majesty The Queen was conveyed into Westminster Hall

Zara was dressed in a black dress with a turned-over collar and an understated black belt. She paired her outfit with black heels and a dark purse

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II

Tearing up: James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today

Lady Helen Taylor, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent , was also in attendance to pay her respects to the Queen accompanied by her children and her husband, art dealer Timothy Taylor.

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty’s procession from Buckingham Palace.

Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up in Bagshot Park, a short distance from the Queen’s home of Windsor Castle.

During the occasion today, Louise performed a curtsy when stepping forward to say goodbye to her grandmother, alongside her 14-year-old brother.

It is the first time the Queen’s youngest grandchild James has been seen since Her Majesty’s death last week. His sister Louise joined other members of the royal family on a walkabout at Balmoral on Saturday.

Lady Helen Taylor, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, was also in attendance to pay her respects to the Queen accompanied by her children and her husband, art dealer Timothy Taylor.

Their two sons Columbus, 28 and Cassius, 25, and two daughters, Eloise, 19 and Estella, 17, were also pictured in Westminster Hall behind Princess Beatrice.

Lord Frederick Windsor (centre) attends the service with his wife Sophie Winkleman, and his mother Princess Michael of Kent (left)

Sisters Lady Amelia (left) and Lady Marina Windsor (centre) and a cousin of the Queen, Flora Vesterberg (right) were all seen paying their respects to the late Queen

Princess Michael, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent, appeared sombre during the sad event, paying tribute to the monarch, left. Pictured right, The Duchess of Gloucester

Also seen in attendance at Westminster Hall were the Duke of Kent Prince Edward’s, sons Lord George Windsor, 59 the Earl of St Andrews, a former diplomat, and his younger brother Lord Nicholas Windsor.

The Earl’s daughters Lady Amelia and Marina Windsor, and Flora Vesterberg, stood in line alongside their relatives in Westminster Hall this afternoon.

Lord Nicholas Windsor forfeited his place in the line of succession to the throne when he converted to Catholicism in 2001, following the example of his mother, Katharine, who went across to Rome in 1994.

Lord Frederick Windsor, 43, the son of the Queen’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, 53rd in line to the throne and husband to Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman was also pictured in Westminster Hall this afternoon with his wife.

The Queen and Prince Philip’s much-loved niece Lady Sarah Chatto, was seen at the ceremony wither her husband and two children Samuel and Arthur.

Lady Sarah was the last royal baby born (in 1964) at a palace rather than a hospital — within weeks of cousins Prince Edward, Lady Helen Windsor and James Ogilvy. She had a close relationship with the Queen.

Her elder son Samuel, 25, is a potter and artist and a hit on Instagram with 86,000 followers and her youngest Arthur is sporty and works as a personal trainer.

The children and grandchildren Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, sister to the Duke of Kent, were seen in Westminster Hall.

Her granddaughter Flora Vesterberg, who is the daughter of Princess Alexandra’s son James, married her husband Timothy Vesterberg last year in a service attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

They were pictured alongside the elder daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Lady Davina Windsor who is currently 34th in the line of succession to the British throne.

The Princess of Wales and The Duchess of Sussex stood close to each other inside Westminster Hall , as did their feuding husbands Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William stood next to his wife Kate, with Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes, behind them inside Westminster Hall were the Queen’s coffin will stay for four days

The bearer party who carried Queen’s coffin into Westminster Hall and provide an escort are soldiers who were flown back from Iraq to take part in the procession, because of their unique association with the monarch.

The Guardsmen are from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards whose Company Commander is the Queen, and although a senior officer took day-to-day control, the former sovereign’s connection with her men was strong.

The Queen’s coffin was flanked by her equerries – military men who had served the monarch by organising her diary of events and providing a helping hand when the monarch was handed a present.

Flanking them were the Grenadier Guardsmen who have their special tie with the late monarch.

In bright summer sunshine, funeral marches played by military bands added to the solemn mood that left some mourners weeping, while others held up their camera phones to record the historic moment.

The King looked expressionless as he stared straight ahead with his siblings to his left, who also showed no emotion.

Left to right: King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, The Earl of Snowdon, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Sussex, The Duke of Gloucester and Peter Phillips follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top

Members of the Royal Family (left to right), Earl of Snowden, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, the Duke of Gloucester, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Sussex, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York and Peter Phillips, follow the coffin of the Queen

2.22pm: The gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II departs Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster

Members of the public line the Queen Victoria Memorial and the Mall as King Charles III and members of the royal family walk with Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin as it is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

The procession of the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth enters the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state

Harry and William had walked behind the coffin of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales during her funeral in 1997 and Harry later said ‘I don’t think any child should be asked to do that’.

But now a father-of-two it was a fitting public gesture for his grandmother the late Queen.

The Queen Consort and Princess of Wales did not join the procession but left for Westminster Palace by car, followed by another vehicle carrying the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

From 5pm mourners will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with an estimated one million people expected to queue for up to 30 hours to see her before the state funeral on Monday.

During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.

The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate. The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.