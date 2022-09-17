Charles III and Prince William both delighted to spot Paddington Bear among the mourners

<!–

He has become an unlikely royal mascot after a heartwarming TV appearance with the Queen – so both Charles and William were delighted to see Paddington Bear among the mourners yesterday.

The new monarch and his son stopped to greet him on an impromptu walk among those who had queued overnight to see the queen in state.

The bear was handed over to the Royals by owner Yela Alvarado, who had spent the night cuddling with her furry friend while waiting to pay her respects and temperatures dropped to a chilly 10C (50F).

Ms. Alvarado, 63, was with fellow Peruvian Wende Hernandez. She said, ‘We’ve been queuing since 1am. We wanted to take Paddington with us because he is from Peru and we are from Peru.

“King Charles stopped to say he always sees Paddington, and Prince William was so humble. He was very excited when he heard we were from Peru.’

The bear’s recent popularity stems from a television sketch in which he appeared with the Queen during her platinum anniversary.

Mrs. Alvarado belonged to the army of commoners on the South Bank that had been queuing for hours. There were cheers as Charles and William suddenly appeared.

‘Are you tired?’ Rachel Burridge, 55, a travel agent from Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire, asked the Monarch. “No, but I bet you do,” the king said with a smile.

Nicolene Atkinson, a nurse from Lincoln, told him she had waited eight hours, but had no regrets. “He thanked me and said how much his mother would have appreciated it.”

And he told Denise Derbyshire, a 69-year-old NHS staff member who does breast screening: ‘It’s worth it when you get there. She would have been very touched by all this.’

William also captivated the crowd, stopping to talk to Amanda O’Donoghue, 54, a transport worker, also from Bishop’s Stortford. She said to the prince, “Give the corgis a squid from me!” He said, “I saw them recently and they are very well looked after.”

He added: ‘I can’t believe the size of this queue. There are people from all over.’

Earlier in the day, after a reception and lunch at Buckingham Palace, the King and Prince of Wales had met emergency services in the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room.

The crowd was certainly excited by the royal presence. As Mrs. O’Donoghue said, ‘We came for the Queen. What we got was the new king, and the one after him too.

‘That’s King Bingo. kingo. And who doesn’t like that?’