Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks reveals it ‘still feels strange’ to call him King

India Hicks, King Charles’ goddaughter, has revealed that using the monarch’s new title ‘still feels strange’.

The 55-year-old daughter of Lady Pamela Hicks, who was a bridesmaid at the King’s wedding to Princess Diana in 1981, made the comments in a recent Instagram post.

In the post, India also revealed that she would be doing a cycle ride from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle in a bid to raise money for the monarch’s charity The Prince’s Trust.

Sharing a photo of herself on her bike with a friend she identified as Isabella, India wrote that she would be joining thousands of others on the ride, where she would be part of the Women Supporting Women team.

In the post shared yesterday, she said: ‘Tomorrow I’ll be cycling from Buckingham Place to Windsor Castle with thousands of other people in the hope of raising awareness and funds to help transform the lives of young people who, frankly faced with a problem. ***** future.

‘King Charles (still feels strange saying it) set up the charity in 1976 with a few thousand pounds of his severance pay from the Navy to tackle high youth unemployment, which he feared would leave young people marginalised.

‘The Prince’s Trust has now helped over a million people in the belief that every young person should have the chance to succeed, regardless of their background or the challenges they face.’

India went on to say that she would be ‘cycling as part of the Women Supporting Women team, established at The Prince’s Trust in 2018 to specifically help young, disadvantaged women transform their lives’.

She continued: ‘I’ve been putting in a lot of hours on the bike lately and training for this, but after my last disaster when I trained so hard and then my back gave out on me, I’ve been careful.’

Concluding his submission, India said that the tour was ‘oonly possible because of two extraordinary women’ whom she named as Isabella and Claire who described their team as ‘Truly women-supporting-women’.

The post follows India attending Her Majesty’s state funeral last Monday at Westminster Abbey.

After the service, she posted pictures on Instagram of herself with her mother and said it was a ‘privilege’ to attend the service to say goodbye to Her late Majesty.

In photos posted to Instagram after the funeral, Hicks is seen wearing a form-fitting black dress with an ornate pattern, matched with a striking tousled headdress with oversized floral decoration; the socialite and mother-of-five also wore black suede knee-high boots to the historic occasion.

Taking to social media, India described attending the Queen’s funeral as a ‘privilege’ after attending the event with her mother Lady Pamela Hicks

Lady Pamela Hicks, who is Prince Philip’s cousin and daughter of Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, looked directly at the camera after the photograph of herself with her youngest daughter.

Wearing a stylish pleated dress, with patent black loafers and a wide-brimmed hat, the aristocrat belied her 93 years. Both ladies wore brooches, with Lady Pamela wearing a diamond bow brooch paired with a five-strand pearl necklace.

Captioning the pictures on her social media account, Hicks said: ‘What a privilege. To have seen the sun set over Westminster Abbey last night and to return today, beside my mother, for the state funeral, followed by the committal service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.’

India, who shares sons Wesley, 24, Felix, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18, and daughter Domino, 13, with partner David Flint Wood, lives in the Bahamas but was in the UK last week to celebrate her one year. wedding day, when the Queen died aged 96.

Lady Pamela’s father, Earl Mountbatten, was affectionately known as ‘Uncle Dickie’ to Prince Philip and the Queen, and was seen as hugely influential in the early lives of both royals.

Through her father, she is a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, which also makes her a distant cousin of the Queen.