Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote sung at the funeral of Princess Diana

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song sung at Princess Diana’s funeral when he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday night.

The monarch recorded a speech tonight in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.

King Charles III finished his speech and said: ‘May angel flights sing to you at your rest’.

It was a reference to the lyrics of Song for Athene, which was performed at Princess Diana’s funeral as her procession departed Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997.

Although the king did not mention his late ex-wife by name in his first address as monarch to the nation, he referred to lyrics from a song performed at her funeral.

Song for Athene contains the line 'May flights of angels sing to you at your rest', which the king said in tribute to his mother at the end of his speech

The text itself borrowed the line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Song for Athene was composed by the British John Tavener with lyrics by the Orthodox nun Mother Thekla.

Addressing the nation as king for the first time, the monarch said, “I speak to you today with feelings of deep sorrow.

“All her life Her Majesty the Queen – my beloved mother – has been an inspiration and example to me and all my family, and we owe her the most sincere debt a family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

‘Queen Elizabeth had a life well lived; kept a promise with fate and she is most mourned in her passing. That pledge of lifelong service I renew to all of you today.”

He added: “In just over a week we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and even a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

“In our sorrows, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.

“On behalf of my entire family, I can only express the most sincere and sincere thanks for your condolences and support.

Audience members in St Paul’s Cathedral listened to King Charles III’s pre-recorded speech

He said to my dear mama, as you embark on your last great journey to join my dear daddy, I just want to say this: thank you’

Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Althorp, Prince Harry and King Charles (then Prince of Wales) walk behind Diana, the funeral procession of the Princess of Wales on September 6.

“They mean more to me than I can ever express.

“And to my dear mama, as you embark on your last great journey to join my dear daddy, I just want to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May ‘flights of angels sing to you at your rest’.”

As Charles gave his speech tonight, he sat behind a desk with a posy of sweet peas mixed with rosemary, which stands for memory.

The vase on the table had three corgis at the base and stood in the queen’s audience room.

During the speech, the King also announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had assumed the title of ‘Cornwall’ at the same time as he became the monarch.

As of 6pm tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge will also be known as Prince and Princess of Wales.