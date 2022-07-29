Charles Barkley turns down Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour after flirting with defection from TNT

Charles Barkley has committed himself to beating basketball, choosing to keep golf as a hobby and not his main profession.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst have turned down an offer to join LIV Golf as a commentator, Barkley told the New York Post.

Barkley remains with Turner Sports and TNT, where he has been a leading voice and studio analyst for NBA networking coverage for more than two decades.

Charles Barkley remains focused on basketball despite playing pro-am in a LIV tour this week

The Basketball Hall of Famer Stays with Turner Sports to Beat the NBA

The basketball icon played in a pro-am event Thursday, just before LIV kicks off its third tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Barkley said his decision came down to his loyalty to Turner and the game of basketball.

“I wish those guys every success and nothing but the best,” Barkley told the Post. “But in my own interest and to be honest with Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me everything in my life — it’s best for me to move on and I’ll stay with Turner for the rest of my life. ” TV career.’

Barkley added that he has “a great job” at TNT and that he has now made the decision to avoid leaving the network and its sponsors in limbo.

LIV kicked off its third event this week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ

Former US President Donald Trump took part in a LIV pro-am . this week

LIV Golf has sparked controversy since its inception, especially around the tour’s ties to Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund.

This week’s tournament sparks more controversy as players knock on property owned by former US President Donald Trump.

Trump took part in a pro-am event that kicked off the tour break on Thursday, where he was paired with big winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Families of 9/11 victims have protested and placed ads condemning the decision to hold the tournament on a track just over 30 miles from Ground Zero.

Trump responded to those protests by saying, “Nobody got to the bottom of 9/11,” while defending the Saudi government.

LIV Golf appears to appreciate the former president’s hospitality, and the final event of the season will also take place at Trump’s Miami property.

Big winner Dustin Johnson stalls as former president watches ball flight

The tour has built an impressive roster made up of promising youngsters and former great champions.

Recently, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson announced his dedication to the competition and will make his debut at a later event in Boston.

The decision to participate in the tour has not always come without consequences, both for professional and international competitions.

Last week, Grand Champion Henrik Stenson lost his title as Team Europe captain for this year’s Ryder Cup competition.