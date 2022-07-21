Charles Barkley says he might resign from $30MILLION TNT contract to join LIV Tour

TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley has admitted he may have to cancel his $30 million contract with the network if he joins the LIV tour.

Speaking on Gary McCord’s SiriusXM radio show, Barkley, 59, said TNT may not allow him to show his bad drive in the LIV Golf Series.

‘I do not know anything. I don’t know if TNT would let me do it, to be honest,” said the former NBA star, who is estimated to be worth $50 million.

On Tuesdays the New York Post Barkley announced plans to play in LIV’s event next week at the Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A controversial move as the LIV Tour has become the main rival to the PGA Tour, the main organizer of men’s golf tours in North America, as prominent players – such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy – have criticized the Saudi-funded circuit, call it a money grab.

As for broadcasting, Barkley is on a three-year, $30 million contract with TNT, having worked on multiple events, including the Emmy-winning “Inside the NBA” studio show, alongside fellow sportscasters, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal.

But Barkley has hinted that he’s not worried about losing his TNT contract, or what Turner’s sponsors would feel about it, saying he’s “fascinated” by the idea of ​​taking part in the LIV Tour. .

‘I assume some’ [corporate clients] would disappear, but … that’s why this whole thing is so fascinating for me to give up. Because like I said, I have no idea how TNT is going to react. I don’t even know if they’ll let me do it,” Barkley told McCord.

When McCord asked if he needed the money, Barkley replied, “Hey, I don’t need the money. I need a little – I need the money they throw around.

“If you look at the numbers they’re getting and the numbers they’re throwing around, I’d be a fool not to go to the meeting.”

The LIV Golf Series kicked off in June, paying huge, guaranteed contracts to golfers to join the new tour and leave the established PGA Tour membership behind.

Some players have pointed to the lighter schedule of events as a tipping point in their decision.

Broadcaster David Feherty is reportedly close to officially joining NBC Sports’ LIV. Arlo White, formerly of NBC, also joined LIV.

The Post reported that Barkley dined in Atlanta on Wednesday with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, adding, “Norman will then prepare Barkley for an offer.”

Those who leave for the LIV Golf Series will be suspended from the PGA Tour as soon as they play a LIV event.

The field at Bedminster, the third event in the series, will feature 11 major champions, four former world number one and players from 13 different countries.

Barkley is a former NBA player. Above, he dribbles against the Sacramento Kings on December 27, 1986 at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.

Participants in the controversial tour, which split golf, are competing for a share of a $25 million scholarship.

In June, Barkley sided with players taking part in the LIV tour, saying money sealed the deal.

“Listen, if someone gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative,” Barkley joked on The Pat McAfee Show.

He referred to Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and other golfers who recently wreaked havoc in the golf world by signing with LIV.

“Hey, I’m serious. Hey, they said, Phil Mickelson got $200 million and Dustin and Justin got $150 million. Hey, for $150 million. I’ll kill a relative, even one I like,” Barkley said.