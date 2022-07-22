Charles Barkley confesses every NBA player has taken blood money as he considers LIV Golf job

Charles Barkley’s potential defection to the rebellious LIV golf tour could have major ripple effects in both golf and the NBA, with the Phoenix Suns champion’s decision likely to affect the tour’s televised deal — and potentially lose him. of the NBA.

The 49-year-old former All Star and current TNT analyst has met with LIV CEO and Australian golf icon Greg Norman about joining the broadcast team.

Charles Barkley watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

At this time, LIV golf does not have an official broadcast partner, although the tour has secured NBC’s David Feherty before a broadcast deal is struck.

Next up in the rankings could be Barkley, who is hugely popular for his NBA analysis, and who met Norman at the Italian restaurant Pricci in Atlanta.

Barkley has also committed to play in the Pro-Am portion of the LIV event next week at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

#Sources Charles Barkley and Liv Golf met earlier today and had advanced talks about Charles Barkley joining the tour as early as November, although salaries have not been released, it is predicted that they will cost between $50 and $75 million a year. amounts. pic.twitter.com/8T4NvWBC9N — NBA Insider (@NBA_lnsiders) July 21, 2022

He currently earns $10 million a year and has three years left on his contract with Turner Sports [owners of TNT].

“In a perfect scenario, I’d love to do both,” Barkley said The New York Post.

“I don’t know what Turner’s sponsors will think about it. I know there’s going to be a backlash.”

Norman has met Barkley in a bid to get the former NBA star on board as a host for the LIV golf tour

There is also the public perception associated with participating in the LIV Tour as it is financially supported by the Saudi Arabian government.

There are numerous allegations of human rights violations by Saudi Arabia, including politically motivated killings, torture and enforced disappearances.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist, was also murdered by members of the royal family and the Saudi government.

‘I said [Norman]Barkley said. “Listen, they’re making up words like ‘blood money’ and ‘sports wash’. I said, ‘We’ve all taken ‘blood money’ and we’ve all done some ‘sports washing’, so I don’t like those words, to be honest.”

“When you’re in pro sport, you take some form of money from not a good cause.”

Barkley pointed to global sportswear brand Nike as an example of how the LIV tour has been the victim of “selective outrage.”

The global footwear and apparel company sponsors a large number of current and former athletes and Barkley has a long association with the renowned footwear brand.

In 1993, Barkley filmed the infamous Nike commercial “I Am Not a Role Model” the same year he won the NBA MVP award with the Phoenix Suns.

‘I’m not a role model. I am not paid to be a role model. I get paid to wreak havoc on the basketball court. Parents should be role models. Just because I dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I have to raise your kids,” he said in the ad.

Barkley is a popular and influential analyst at TNT and has three years to go

Media reports, human rights groups and US officials in 2019 accused Nike and other brands of possibly contributing to the human rights abuses of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

“I’m a Nike guy too, so I’m not going to do that thing where I pick and pick what I’m outraged about, where my money comes from,” Barkley said.

‘I just don’t think that’s fair. I think that makes you a hypocrite.

“And let’s face it, all those golf tours have been in Saudi Arabia and China. That was my point.’

American sports reporter Dan Patrick said Barkley’s decision could have major implications for both sports.

“In my opinion, he is the most valuable voice in the sports media,” he said.

Barkley laughs at a fake phone call with Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan at the United Center in Chicago, 1996. The Bulls won 93-82.

“You throw in all those commercials because he could lose those notes, these players who were on the LIV tour have lost those notes.

“Charles knows he could lose those notes.

“If Charles Barkley were to leave TNT and join the LIV tour, that would be a big deal. That’s not growth of the game, now you’re taking the NBA away with this.’