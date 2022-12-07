Charles and William ‘Will Respond Firmly to Any Unfair Claims’ in Harry and Meghan Netflix Series

King Charles and Prince William are ready to issue a “swift and strong” response to any unfair claims in Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series, but

The senior royals are said to be preparing for the worst and will be prepared to address any unfounded accusations as the new series premieres on the streaming service at 8am on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already made a number of claims in two trailers released by Netflix in recent days, saying they had no Palace protection and accusing attendees of actively leaking and ‘planting’ stories against them as part of of a ‘dirty’ game’.

But the Royal Family believes that the series will actually slow down in terms of new revelations.

said a source Mirror: ‘There’s a real feeling in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there’s not much more to say.

“But preparations are being made for all the results, especially if unfair accusations are made.”

Buckingham and Kensington Palace officials will watch the first three episodes of the series on Thursday morning.

But sources told the newspaper that they are unlikely to respond until the full series is released, due to be published next Thursday.

Attendees are understood to have been briefed by the King and Prince of Wales to issue a “swift and forceful” response if necessary.

“If something needs to be answered in the next series, you can be sure that the answer will be fast and strong.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have vowed it’s just the “beginning” and have previously spoken of “tearing down the walls of oppression”.

Members of the now-missing family of the Sussexes are said to be ‘seething with rage’ over the progress of the six-part documentary.

It comes after the Sussexes faced an awkward questioning from reporters about their explosive documentary in New York last night.

Harry and Meghan were asked if they were putting money before family while attending a star-studded gala hosted by human rights organization Robert F Kennedy, where they received an award for fighting racism in the royal family.

The couple did not give a direct answer, but the duke was heard saying “many questions” before they were ushered inside.

Earlier, they said at the ceremony that their war against ‘oppression’ has only just begun.

Harry and Meghan delivered the politically charged pre-recorded remarks after being honored with an award for fighting racism in the Royal Family by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, an award that counts Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton among its former recipients.

Meghan also opened up about her struggle with suicidal thoughts since becoming a member of the Royal Family, telling the audience that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and revealing that the decision not to end her life “wasn’t easy”. comments that echo those she made of herself during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a speech eulogizing the late RFK, the Duke of Sussex told the star-studded Ripple of Hope gala: “As we all face a full and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of looking out for each other and our communities”. . We understand this honor not as the culmination of a life’s work, but rather, and in many ways for us, a beginning.’

He said: “Bobby Kennedy said: ‘Every time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to better the lot of others or attacks injustice, he sends out a little wave of hope.'”

His wife said: ‘RFK’s enduring dream of a just and peaceful world is much more than just a hope. It is a direct request, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit. And his call to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he appeared at the University of Cape Town, a place we have visited and hold close to our hearts. And he delivered a vision for the common good of society.

“He also said that those waves build a current that can break down the most powerful walls of oppression and resistance.”