Charles is 'absolutely devastated' by fall out with Prince Harry

King Charles is ‘absolutely devastated’ by ‘what has happened’ with Prince Harry and is ‘hoping’ for a reconciliation, a royal expert has claimed.

Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, said Fox News Digitall that the king is devastated by how his relationship with the Duke of Sussex, 38, has changed since his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Vanity Fair’s royal editor Katie said: ‘He hopes there will be a reconciliation. I think we saw that in the very public olive branches extended to Harry and Meghan.’

King Charles is ‘absolutely devastated’ by ‘what has happened’ with Prince Harry and is ‘hoping’ for a reconciliation, royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed (pictured, in happier times in 2018)

Britain’s King Charles III pictured walking side by side with his son Prince Harry as they arrived at St George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle for the late Queen’s funeral

Katie explained: ‘Charles has been absolutely devastated by what has happened.

“If you just think back a few years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it had ever been.”

Among the many challenges facing the king during his reign, including the modernization of Britain’s old monarchy, will be how to deal with the duke and duchess, who plunged The Firm into crisis after leaving public office for life free from royal obligations in California – from where they have made a number of damaging accusations against the institution.

In his first address to the nation as monarch, the king appeared to extend an ‘olive branch’ to the couple. However, others believe that it was no more than a PR bid for unity in the hours after the Queen’s death.

AS King Charles shook hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss at their weekly meeting, viewers saw he had some memorabilia on display, including photos from Harry and Meghan’s wedding

In the run-up to the funeral, Harry was apparently banned from wearing military uniform on the day, and he and Meghan were reportedly uninvited from a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the king for VIPs, including foreign royals, prime ministers and presidents.

But hopes of a thaw in the ‘cold war’ between The Firm and the Sussexes arose weeks ago after royal insiders revealed King Charles saw ‘huge flickers of hope’ when he spoke to Prince Harry and Meghan at the Queen’s funeral – and even believes that he might even be able to save the relationship with the Duke and Duchess.

The king’s talks with his son and daughter-in-law at the ceremonies for the late monarch at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle gave him hope that he could mend relations with the Sussexes after their ugly departure from the royal family.

An insider told The Telegraph: ‘It remains the case that the King loves both of his children.

The photograph appears to be this, a picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the late Queen Elizabeth with the late Prince Phillip and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland next to Prince William of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales taken in the Great Hall at Windsor Castle

‘Over the last 16 days or so there have been huge flickers of hope. As for the future, there is hope for a reason for unity.’

And this week it was reported that despite the tension, King Charles may still hold Prince Harry and his wife in high esteem as eagle-eyed viewers spotted a photo of the pair at Buckingham Palace as he greeted British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

A short clip showed the monarch greeting Prime Minister Liz Truss at his royal residence in London this week for the first of their regular weekly audiences.

And a photograph could be seen placed on a table in a room there, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle after their wedding in May 2018.

The photo shows the couple surrounded by their bridal party, along with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Charles, Camilla and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

Prince William and Kate were also pictured with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Prince Louis was not there as he was born just four weeks earlier