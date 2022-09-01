Charlbi Dean’s fiancé Luke Volker shares tearful response to well-wishers after her shocking death

The late Charlbi Dean’s fiancée, Luke Volker, broke his silence following her shocking death on Monday to thank benefactors on social media.

In the short clip, Volker said he had originally wanted to post a photo of his late love, although he found it too difficult emotionally to do so.

‘Hello everyone. I just wanted to post a picture of Charlbi, but that’s a bit difficult,” admitted the 26-year-old model.

Luke, who appeared to be shirtless in the clip, appeared to get misty eyes as he opened up to his followers.

He seemed particularly moved by the outpouring of condolences he had received after Charlbi’s death.

“Just wanted to let you know that I see all your posts, all the love, and I appreciate that. I really do,” he said.

“It’s just, I can’t really answer them right now. But thanks guys. I can appreciate. I love you.’

The couple, who had been together for four years, announced their engagement – which took place in New York City – via the actress’s Instagram page on April 8.

The South African model-turned-actress is said to have died of an “unexpected sudden illness” in a New York City hospital on Monday.

Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-winning satirical comedy Triangle Of Sadness, which was about to make her a star.

Four months ago she got involved to her boyfriend of four years, Luke Chase Volker, on the same street in Manhattan as their first kiss.

Charlbi owned homes in the Hollywood Hills, New York City, and her Cape Town hometown, where she and the 26-year-old South African model lived with their dog Kanicki Deathbat Dean.

Rising Star: Dean had just appeared in the Cannes-winning Triangle Of Sadness (pictured June 5)

Dean (surname Kriek) is also survived by her parents, Johan and Joanne Kriek, as well as her brother Alexi Jacobs Kriek.

Alexi had written a poem, not knowing who it would be about, but “life has answered my question in the most cruel way” as he Posted it on Instagram on Tuesday in memory of his sister.

Among Charlbi’s many friends was Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who is famous for her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and her upcoming role as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde.

The public may be familiar with the up-and-coming actress for her roles in 2018’s The CW’s Black Lightning, Perry Lang’s 2018 film An Interview with God, or Donovan Marsh’s 2010 film Spud and its 2013 sequel.

Dean’s last acting role was portraying model Yaya opposite Woody Harrelson in Ruben Östlund’s satirical shipwreck comedy Triangle of Sadness, which hits US theaters October 7 and the UK October 28.

On May 21, the homeschooled millennial reunited with her castmates at the world premiere, which received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and won the coveted Palme d’Or.

“Congratulations to our family, we made it!” Charlbic sprung on May 29.

‘@ruben_ostlund you are the GOAT I am forever grateful to you for trusting me to stand apart from your genius and my dear @sinaostlund. I can’t believe I’ve had the best year making this during one of the hardest times of my life.”

Available soon! Dean’s last acting role was portraying model Yaya opposite Woody Harrelson (M) in Ruben Östlund’s satirical shipwreck comedy Triangle of Sadness, which hits US theaters on October 7 and in the UK on October 28.