Charlamagne tha God slams Biden for defending Hunter after putting ‘black people in jail’ for crack

Charlamagne tha God has ripped off President Biden for giving his former crack-addicted son Hunter a pass while as a senator he helped write legislation that increased drug penalties and “put so many black people in jail.”

“Kind, caring words we’ve never heard from Joe regarding the crack epidemic that was destroying black communities, okay,” the black radio host said sarcastically on his new Comedy Central show Thursday.

Biden emphasized in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that he was “proud” of his son for overcoming his drug addiction.

“Well, first of all, I’m proud of my son. This is a boy who had, not a child – he is a grown man. He became addicted – as many families have experienced, addicted to drugs. He has overcome that. He has built a new life,” Biden said.

Biden responded to a question about his son being criminally charged for his taxes and lied about a gun application.

“In fact, Joe was responsible for the drug laws that put so many black people in jail for smoking rock” [cocaine]just like his son. So Joe, now you know how so many other parents felt when their child struggled with an addiction. But with the legislation you’ve made, the Anti-Drug Abuse Acts of ’86 and ’88, you’ve chosen to imprison them rather than let them help,” Charlamagne continued.

In 1986, as the crack cocaine epidemic swept through predominantly black communities, Congress passed and President Reagan signed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act imposing mandatory minimum sentences for cocaine and crack cocaine possession and the federally controlled release program. changed from a rehabilitation program. one to one punitive.

Then-Senator Biden was a sponsor of the bill.

Biden, in his CNN interview, downplayed a report that suggested his son Hunter could soon face federal charges, confirming that he has “confidence” in the 52-year-old.

Unnamed federal officials told the Washington Post they believe there is enough evidence to file tax charges against him, as well as charges related to lying about his information while he bought a gun in 2018.

The president rejected the possibility of his son going to prison.

“I am convinced that he is – what he says and does corresponds to what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was honest about it. I’m proud of him.’

Biden also seemed to question his pledge to remain neutral when he ventured to explain the reason behind his son’s controversial gun ownership in the past – though he clarified that he “knew nothing about it.”

“He came by and said that thing about a gun, by the way — I didn’t know about it,” the president said.

“But it turned out that when he applied to buy a gun, what happened, he said… I think you’re being asked – I don’t think so, you’re being asked, are you on drugs or do you use drugs? He said no.’

In 2020, Charlamagne was doing a radio interview with Biden when the then-Democrat candidate made a fuss by saying that those who don’t vote for him “are not black.”

“If you have a problem finding out if you’re for me or for Trump, you’re not black.”

Biden was soon accused of racism and later admitted that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise man.”

Charlamagne later said, “I don’t even care about the words and the lip service. The apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a black agenda. You know, they need to make real policy commitments to black people.”

Earlier this month, Biden received praise from the African American community when he pardoned those who had simple marijuana possession charges.