Charlamagne Tha God APPLAUDS DeSantis and Abbott for sending migrants to sanctuary city blue states

The famous host of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God, expressed his approval of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sending busloads of migrants to the blue state sanctuary towns, calling the move “genius.”

The longtime radio host held a panel on Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week, telling his fellow panelists that he believes the idea is a good way to expose the hypocrisy of Democrats who don’t want migrants in their area.

Abbott has sent about 2,500 migrants to New York City, while DeSantis pulled a stunning stunt when he flew 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in an unannounced effort to relocate the asylum seekers.

“Personally, I think it’s genius,” Charlamagne said, “but I wish governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott would inform Democratic governors and mayors more.”

“Because that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats that they don’t want immigrants here either,” he said.

The first to disprove Charlamagne’s opinion was Angela Rye, a special correspondent for ESPN who covers issues of race and social justice for the sports network titan.

Rye started her speech on a whim, saying she wants to “dig deeper into the fact that these people take pride” in sending immigrants to places that “don’t expect them.”

Charlamagne pointed out that they are sent to sanctuary towns, to which Rye replied, “It doesn’t matter. If you haven’t talked to these people about your plans… It’s a political game for them.’

Rye called Abbott and DeSantis “Christian governors who beat the Bible,” and wondered “what kind of Christianity they practice.”

Author and intellectual Malcolm Gladwell then joined the discussion and agreed with Rye, asking, ‘What is the situation in our country when we treat people who want to come here… as props in some kind of political stunt. ‘

The comedian Roy Wood Jr. was the last to fill in, raising a poignant point when he said Democratic cities are the “the same cities that transport their homeless people to the outer counties,” Rye agreed.

Wood Jr. went on to say that the cities are “already hiding people on purpose,” making their complaints about Abbott and DeSantis’ moves hypocritical.

Rye then pleaded for some “humanity and compassion with this conversation” and said “the country has failed at immigration for a very long time.”

She also said Abbott and DeSantis are “terrified” if their states are “browning,” and Charlamagne agreed with the analysis.

According to Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, New York’s migrant housing facilities have been pushed to the brink in recent months — with the city already opening 23 emergency shelters.

Adams said 38 more shelters will be created to address the growing problem.

The city’s immigration commissioner says many of the migrants transported from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott come from Venezuela.

Manuel Castro claims that the majority of illegal immigrants who have arrived in New York want to go to Florida because of their large community of Venezuelans.

‘We help them on their way to their actual final destination. We do our best. All states and all cities have a role to play here, not just New York and Chicago and other places.”

New York City law requires the city to provide housing to anyone who requests it, and Castro adds that there are currently about 7,300 asylum seekers in the system.

The system has been so overwhelmed that City Hall has had to contract hotel rooms to accommodate the thousands entering the city.

GOP officials say they would like to give liberal refuge cities an insight into the pressures unchecked illegal immigration is bringing to border communities.

Abbott has sent buses to New York, Chicago and DC, including to the vice president’s doorstep, and this week DeSantis sent a plane carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the wealthy island in Massachusetts.

The White House has rejected the efforts of Republican governors, saying the migrants, mostly from Venezuela, were used for a political stunt.

‘These were children. They were mothers. They were fleeing communism. And what did Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott do with them? They used them as political pawns, treated them like chattels,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference on Friday.

She said: “This is an inhumane issue, it is abhorrent and we should not use people, migrants, fleeing communism as political pawns.”