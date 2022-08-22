WhatsNew2Day
Charity helps equip the women fighting on Ukraine’s front line

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the war with Russia so far, the head of the Ukrainian armed forces said Monday. After the invasion, thousands of young women volunteered to serve in the Ukrainian army. They are now a highly respected and fully integrated part of the armed forces, but their equipment is often not designed with women in mind. A charitable organization is trying to change that, as our team on site reports.

