Charities announce are closing as a ‘mark of respect’ to the Queen on day of her funeral

Charities, charity shops, support centers and helplines across the UK are closing on the day of her funeral as a ‘sign of respect’ to the Queen.

Many have criticized charities’ decisions to shut down, wondering if this is what the late monarch would have wanted, while others say volunteers deserve a day off “with the rest of the country” on Monday, which has been declared a holiday.

Some charitable-run centers close for a day, including a children’s center run by a Cerebral Palsy charity and an information center for families of autistic children.

The Royal Marines Charity said it will discontinue its services for today and sent those who may need assistance to the Samaritans and Combat Stress helplines.

They said people in need should contact 999.

Meanwhile, a peer support group for domestic violence victims in Stockport announced it would be closing its offices “as a sign of respect for the Queen” and to allow its volunteer staff to “pay tribute” to the late monarch.

In another ‘sign of respect’, Asthma and Lung UK tweeted that it ‘chose to pause social media activity’.

It added: “Rest assured, we are still working for anyone with a lung condition and our helpline is here to lend a listening ear.”

Cerebral Palsy Cymru said it will close its charity shops and children’s center on National Day of Mourning.

St Michael’s Hospice in Basingstoke also said it would not open its charity shops.

Hillingdon Autistic Care and Support also said it would close its information center and tea rooms on that day.

It comes after some food banks across the country have resonated for announcing closures on Monday.

Many stressed that they would normally close on a public holiday and often have volunteer teams.

Like other retailers, many charity shops have also announced that they are closing for the funeral.

Official guidelines leave it up to businesses whether they stay open on Monday, which is a public holiday.

Many on social media slammed the charities’ decision to suspend their services for today.

“I just can’t go along with vital charities and mental health initiatives that are closing for the day on Monday – certainly that’s what she would have wanted.” Sure,” one woman said on Twitter.

Others suggested it was wrong to say they would be closing for the Queen, but rather for the public holiday, a national holiday that other workers will take.

A charity worker posted a thread about why people should support closing food banks so hardworking volunteers can take a break.

“Food banks that close for the public holiday – because it’s actually for the holiday, which happens to be caused by the funeral – gives these workers a day off. I think they deserve one next to the rest of the country.”

Another volunteer said they would continue to work during the holiday.

“We get paid nothing, we are all volunteers and we will continue as we always do on holidays, no disrespect to the Queen, but people still have to eat,” she said.

Another person pointed out that some have no choice but to close as school closures mean staff and volunteers cannot get childcare on Monday.

Earlier this week, a food bank in Wimbledon, south-west London, was forced to make a U-turn after its decision to close sparked a backlash.

The Trussell Trust, which operates a nationwide network of food banks, has had to defend plans for some of its facilities to close.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said in a statement: “Food banks in our network hold sessions on different days and at different times.

“Food banks are best placed to make the right decision for their communities and will ensure that everyone who needs support has access to it, as they would on any holiday.”

Charities and companies do not have to close their doors, many remain open.

The charities have been approached for comment.