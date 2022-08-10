Charges against female outreach teacher Ammy-Clara Singleton, 28, are dropped: Port Augusta, SA

A young social worker who made headlines when she unknowingly found herself in the middle of a bizarre teenage love triangle has dropped her childcare charges in court.

Ammy-Clara Singleton, 28, was arrested on December 23 last year in Port Augusta, South Australia, and charged with communicating with a child under the age of 17 to “participate or engage in sexual activity sexually.”

The city’s local court heard in May that between November 1 and 30 last year, Ms. Singleton was approached by a 16-year-old boy on Snapchat.

He wasn’t one of her students, and according to her mother Sharon Platt, the young mother had never even met the teen – claiming the first complaint came from the boy’s jealous girlfriend.

However, in the Port Augusta Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, prosecutors said the complainant did not want to proceed with the case.

Ammy-Clara Singleton (pictured) was acquitted of all charges in the Port Augusta Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Assistant teacher Ms Singleton (pictured out of court in July) was previously told prosecutors are considering dropping charges

“That’s why we’re dropping the charges,” the prosecutor said, according to the Adelaide Advertiser.

It comes just two weeks after prosecutors told magistrate David McLeod that her case was being reviewed and “might not go ahead.”

Ms Singleton declined to comment out of court at the time.

She arrived with a crucifix around her neck and hid her face with a black mask and sunglasses.

The mother of one was an experienced netball player who was teaching at six schools when she was arrested last year.

She was subsequently stepped down from all teaching roles.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia earlier this year, Ms Platt wondered why her daughter’s case has attracted so much attention while similar cases have gone largely unnoticed.

Mrs. Singleton (pictured) has a young son and lives with her parents. Her mother was devastated by the charges against her

“Is it because she’s beautiful?” Sharon Platt, Mrs. Singleton’s mother, asked why her daughter’s case was attracting so much attention. “Is that her only crime?”

“Is it because she’s beautiful?” Mrs. Platt asked through tears. “Is that her only crime?”

She kept defending her daughter: “Ammy doesn’t even know that guy.”

‘She hasn’t done anything. It’s all because another girl slept with a boy and got jealous.”

Ms Platt said the young teacher was a “loving mother” living with her parents and three-year-old son – after leaving her husband two years ago.

She explained that when Ms. Singleton goes out with her friends, she regularly calls home to ask how her little boy is doing at his grandparents – she usually stops her evenings early to make sure she’s there when her son’s away. wakes up at night.

Ms Singleton (pictured) sat on the witness stand in July when prosecutor told magistrate David McLeod her case ‘may not go through’

Ms Platt said her daughter, an Indigenous Australian, aspired to become a teacher because she wanted to support Aboriginal children in school.

“She wanted to be a teacher because kids weren’t given a fair chance, and she’s a black girl and she stands behind her culture,” she said.

Speaking about Ms. Singleton’s future, the mother broke down and asked how her daughter can pay off her $80,000 college debt without a job.

Ms Platt couldn’t hide her devastation when she said her daughter will “never have a career again.”

“She’ll never have a life again and she’s never done anything bad to anyone, except she’s guilty until proven innocent.”

“She’ll have her day in court, but she’ll never get her life back and neither will we.”

Ms Singleton (pictured) taught at six schools around Port Augusta. She was resigned from all teaching roles after the indictment

The family has lived in Port Augusta for decades, but Ms Platt said they planned to move when the business was over.

Ms. Singleton graduated from UniSA in 2017 with a Bachelor of Education (Primary and High School) before returning to her hometown and becoming a full-time mother.

She then worked as a casual teacher at six schools, including Flinders View Primary School and Port Augusta West Primary School.

A former Flinders View student told The Advertiser that Ms. Singleton was “a nice teacher.”

The school’s principal, Anna Nayda, sent a letter to the parents confirming that the assistant teacher worked there between February 2017 and April 2018, but that none of their students were involved in the allegations.