Chargers 20-3 Colts: Los Angeles to the playoffs for the first time since 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers finally ended their playoff drought with a 20-3 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday and clinched a wild card berth.

Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the Colts.

Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards and Cameron Dicker made two short field goals for the Chargers (9-6), who won their third straight after getting the help they needed this weekend from Las Vegas, Miami, New England and the New York Jets.

When all four lost, the Chargers only needed one win to reach the postseason for the first time under Herbert and only the second time since 2014.

And unlike last season, when Los Angeles lost in overtime to rival Las Vegas in the final game to miss out on the playoffs, this time it finished the job by earning its first road win Monday night in more than one game. decade.

Indianapolis (4-10-1) lost its fifth straight game under interim coach Jeff on Saturday, though this was a more bland loss than the previous two, when it gave up 33 fourth-quarter points to Dallas and lost 33-0 in the break. Lead in Minnesota.

Foles, making his first start for the Colts, blew two scoring opportunities in the first quarter throwing interceptions.

Herbert also struggled early on until Ekeler scored the game’s first points with his short TD run midway through the second quarter.

The Colts took advantage of two personal fouls that led to the ejection of Pro Bowl safety Derwin James to drive in their only score of the game, a 46-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

The three-time Pro Bowler received a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.’s helmet came off after a 7-yard reception. Then, two plays later, James was called for hitting an undefended receiver with the crown of his helmet.

The second play sent Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after the game that James was in concussion protocol after his own challenge.

James was escorted off the field after the two penalties allowed Indy to drive a 46-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

James also had the second of the Chargers’ two interceptions in the first half. He had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury.