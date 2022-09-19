WhatsNew2Day
Chaos at Paddington station on day of Queen's funeral: ALL trains from Slough into London cancelled

Travel chaos on Queen’s state funeral day: ALL trains from Slough to Paddington canceled or delayed until 10am due to overhead wire damage – as millions pour into capital on historic day

Published: 07:22, September 19, 2022 | Updated: 07:26, September 19, 2022

Mourners heading to the capital today for the Queen’s state funeral will face chaos this morning as a damaged overhead wire means all trains to London from Slough have been canceled or delayed until 10am.

This is a news item. We will provide you with more information when it is available.

