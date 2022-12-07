Chaos in Peru as country’s president is voted out of office and taken into custody

Chaos is brewing in Peru as the country’s president has been voted out and taken into custody hours after he attempted to dissolve parliament before the vote.

President Pedro Castillo has been voted out by the country’s congress by an overwhelming majority of 101 to six with 10 abstentions and replaced by his vice president.

The vote came just hours after Castillo attempted to dissolve Congress in what the Office of the National Ombudsman described as an attempted coup.

A tweet from Peruvian police tonight appeared to show Castillo in custody, saying troops had “intervened” using the powers of the national police.

A photo of Castillo in police custody tonight, hours after attempting to dissolve the country’s Congress

Castillo wearing the presidential sash as he exits Congress after his inauguration ceremony last July in Lima

Castillo had announced he was installing a new emergency government and called for the next round of lawmakers to develop a new constitution for Peru.

In a televised address, he said he would rule by decree in the meantime and ordered a curfew from tonight.

Castillo also announced that he would make changes to the leadership of the judiciary, police and constitutional court.

The announcement led to the resignation of the head of the Peruvian military, along with four ministers – including those of foreign affairs and the economy.

Castillo made the switch as his opponents in Congress moved toward a third attempt to remove him from office.

But lawmakers today voted overwhelmingly to remove him from office for “permanent moral incapacity.”

The Office of the Ombudsman, an autonomous government agency, then said in a statement ahead of the congressional vote that after years of democracy, Peru is in the midst of a constitutional collapse “that can be called nothing but a coup d’état.”

The agency called on Castillo to resign and turn himself in to judicial authorities.

It read: ‘Mr. Castillo must remember that not only was he elected president of the republic, but the people elected representatives for public service.

“Castillo’s actions ignore the will of the people and are invalid.”

Castillo arrives at a symbolic swearing-in ceremony at the site of the 1824 Battle of Ayacucho last July

Police officers stand guard around the Peru Congress in Lima, Peru, amid the country’s chaos

The congressional vote called on Vice President Dina Boluarte to assume the presidency.

Ms. Boluarte rejected Castillo’s actions, tweeting that “it exacerbates the political and institutional crisis that Peruvian society will have to overcome through strict adherence to the law.”

Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, would be the first woman to reach the presidency in Peru’s more than 200 years as an independent republic.

Bilingual in Spanish and Quechua, she was on the same ticket when voters voted for Castillo in July 2021. She was also Minister of Development and Social Inclusion.

The joint heads of Peru and the National Police in a statement rejected the constitutionality of Castillo’s dissolution of Congress.

Castillo had previously said in an unusual midnight speech on state television before the vote that he would never “damage the good name of my honest and exemplary parents, who, like millions of Peruvians, work every day to honestly build a future for their families.” tarnish. .

The president said he pays for mistakes made through inexperience, but added that a certain sector of Congress “has the only agenda item to remove me from office because they never accepted the result of an election that you, my dear Peruvians, have determined with your votes’.

Castillo has denied corruption allegations against him, saying they are based on “hearsay statements from people trying to ease their own sentences for alleged crimes by betraying my trust, and trying to implicate me without evidence.”

Lawmakers pose for photos as they celebrate after voting verbally today to remove the president

Congressional President Jose Daniel Williams Zapata (c) celebrates with delegates after the decision

Federal prosecutors are investigating six cases against Castillo, most of them alleging corruption, alleging he used his power to profit from public works projects.

The power struggle in Peru’s capital continues as the Andes and its thousands of small farms struggle to survive the worst drought in half a century.

Without rain, farmers can’t plant potatoes and the dying grass can’t sustain herds of sheep, alpacas, vicuñas, and llamas.

To make matters worse, avian flu has killed at least 18,000 seabirds and infected at least one poultry producer, endangering the chickens and turkeys raised for traditional holiday meals.

And the government also confirmed that the country has experienced a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections in the past week.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4.3 million Peruvians have been infected and 217,000 have died.

Meanwhile, according to polls, Castillo is three times more popular than Congress.

A survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies last month found that 86 percent disapproved of Congress and only 10 percent. while Castillo’s negative reviews were 61 percent and 31 percent approved of his performance.

It comes amid a marked contrast in the country, where a majority in Lima disapproves of Castillo and wants him out, but Peruvians in other cities and rural communities in the interior want him to complete his presidential term and his promises.