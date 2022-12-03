Chaos at Federation Square as police PEPPER SPRAY Socceroos fans

There was chaos in Federation Square on Sunday morning as fans tried to catch a glimpse of the Socceroos’ clash with Argentina, in which police reportedly launched pepper spray at supporters.

About half an hour before the big game in Qatar kicked off, Federation Square’s Twitter account announced that the venue had reached its capacity of 8,000 spectators and advised fans to walk to Aami Park to watch the 16th round of the match. watch the World Cup.

ALERT: Fed Square has reached capacity. If you’re headed to Fed Square, make your way to Aami Park,” the account tweeted.

However, according to the Announce suntemporary fences designed to control crowds were crushed as fans tried to get a view of the game, while footage shared by fans on Twitter showed disturbing scenes.

The video shows the crowd quickly dispersing when approached by Victoria Police, who fire a liquid at supporters. An officer shoots at a female supporter as she lies on the ground.

“People pull down fences closing off the food court, police use pepper spray on young Aussie fans. Absolutely disgraceful. A girl in a lot of trouble,” they posted alongside a video of fans climbing upstairs and a photo of a female supporter on the floor.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, Victoria Police said: ‘Police are currently monitoring a large crowd of approximately 15,000 people at Federation Square who were on hand to cheer for Australia during the FIFA World Cup match against Argentina this morning.

“While it was pleasing to see the majority of the public responsibly supporting their team, a small number engaged in anti-social behaviour.

“Police have witnessed flares being thrown at the screen and fireworks being set off into the crowd.

Federation Square reached capacity at 5am, before the game started.

“Police were forced to use OC spray when people broke into the venue.

“Two people were arrested for being drunk and a woman suffered minor injuries from the crowds at the site.”

The scenes in Federation Square after Australia’s victory over Denmark made headlines around the world, with clips of fans going wild after the huge win and Socceroos fans widely praised for embracing the magic of the World Cup.

But the sad scenes on Sunday morning could dampen the cheerful mood.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s Darling Harbor also showed a live screening of the big game, and video shows thousands of fans filling the venue to watch the Socceroos attempt to make history in the Middle East.

There were similar chaotic scenes in Sydney’s Darling Harbor for Sunday morning o

Socceroos supporters cheer their team before kick-off in Al-Rayyan, Qatar

A fan was escorted from the venue after allegedly lighting a flare in Sydney’s Darling Harbour

Yet there were also disturbing scenes in Sydney, with two fans forced to leave the crowd after being hit by flares, which left them bleeding.

New South Wales Police escorted a man from the area after he lit a torch.

“Two fans had to walk out of the crowd bleeding after being hit by tossed flares,” a News Corp journalist wrote on Twitter.

Thousands also flocked to Adelaide Oval to watch the game on the giant screens attached to the outside of the new stand.

Fans also flocked to Brisbane’s King George Square on Sunday to cheer on the Socceroos

“Incredible atmosphere at the Adelaide Oval live site,” 9News Adelaide tweeted shortly after kick-off.

Fans also headed to Maroubra Beach in eastern Sydney, which seemed to have a more appropriate vibe as the sun rose over Australia.

Supporters sat on picnic blankets and there was no torch to be seen.

In Brisbane’s King George Square, supporters gathered at the large Christmas tree to show their support for the Socceroos.

Ahead of kick-off, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also poured his support behind the team. “Up the @Socceroos – the whole country is behind you,” he said.