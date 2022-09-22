Chaos at Colombian match as 1,400 fans invade the pitch and ATTACK players and coaching staff

A top-flight clash in Colombia was abandoned after 1,400 fans invaded the pitch and attacked players and coaching staff.

Deportivo Cali’s trip to Cortulua on Wednesday descended into chaos in the 81st minute of play as a large group of fans poured onto the pitch at the Estadio Doce de Octubre.

Supporters – most of whom are said to be Deportivo Cali fans – began verbally and physically abusing players and staff.

While some players were able to escape to safety, others were not so lucky as they could not get off the pitch in time, leading to them being harassed and attacked.

The sun reported that Deportivo Cali striker Teofilo Gutierrez was ‘kicked and punched’ by his own supporters.

The manager, Mayer Candelo, is also said to have been injured in the attacks.

Deportivo Cali has since released an official statement to request local authorities to intervene to prevent a similar incident from happening again in the future.

Deportivo Cali striker Teofilo Gutierrez was targeted by his own supporters on the pitch, while the club’s manager Mayer Candelo is said to have been injured in the attacks

The statement read: ‘Cali Sports Association, the executive committee, president Luis Fernando Mena, professional staff, officials and employees strongly reject the aggression, harassment and violence that our team suffered during the match against Cortulua.

‘It clearly condemns any act of violence against our players and coaching staff.

‘We respectfully ask the government and sports authorities to intervene to avoid a tragedy in the future that befalls our sport.’

Cortulua, meanwhile, released their own statement saying they had identified the fans who entered the pitch during the match, which they will make available to local authorities.

Fans rushed onto the pitch in the 81st minute of their match away at Cortulua – with the match abandoned and ending as a 2-0 win for the hosts

Deportivo Cali fans are frustrated by the club’s poor run of form, which sees them bottom of the Categoria Primera A table – with just eight points from their 13 games to date

Colombian player Nicholas Benedetti, a former Deportivo Cali player who now plays for Mexican Mazatlan, also condemned the attacks.

In a post retweeted by the Colombian site, Benedetti said: ‘VIOLENCE is never the way and will never be justified.

‘Nobody goes out and wants to lose a match or damage the institution. There are many ways to express yourself and make people feel when things are not going well, but never disrespect people or their physical integrity.’

The game was classified as a 2-0 defeat to Deportivo Cali, who are bottom of the Primera A table – with just eight points from 13 games.