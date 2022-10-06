Chantham leads the way as Thailand pull off stunning upset win over Pakistan

Thailand 117 for 6 (Chantham 61, Tuba 2-18, Dar 2-26) beat Pakistan116 for 5 (Ameen 56, Tippoch 2-20) with four wickets

Thailand achieved one of the biggest wins in their fledgling cricketing history, beating Pakistan by four wickets this morning in their Women’s Asia Cup match in Sylhet. The stars of the win in a low scoring match were Natthakan Chantham, who led their chase of 117 with a 51-ball 61, Sornnarin Tippoch, who returned 2 for 20 in a strong bowling performance in Thailand, and, right at the end, Rosenan Kanoh, who held her ground against Diana Baig in a nerve-wracking final to win them over.

Before that, Thailand’s biggest win was in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup, when they defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in Kuala Lumpur. Against Pakistan, they are said to have imagined their chances after playing 150 for 3 at a 2020 T20 World Cup match in Sydney, but the chase was washed away. This time, senior pro Chantham made sure the result was to the liking of her team, even though she couldn’t hang around to get the job done.

The game even appeared halfway through the chase in Thailand. Thailand had lost some early wickets to Tuba Hassan, but then had calmed down, although there was no urgency in scoring runs.

After ten overs they were 45 for 2, with 72 needed. Naruemol Chaiwai hit Tuba for four in the 13th, then Chantham Omaima lifted Sohail to the ground for a six in the 14th, and suddenly the comparison had dropped to 44 of 36, and the momentum had clearly shifted.

There had to be a hiccup, and it came in the form of Chaiwai and Tippoch falling in successive overs to Kainat Imtiaz and Nida Dar respectively, but on the other side Chantham went down the ground and over the fielder to go to half century with 45 balls. That’s where it could have ended for her, but Dar dropped a nanny deep down at Nashra Sandhu’s bowling alley to give Chahtham the break she needed.

After that it became a bit of a mess. Sandhu dislodged Phannita Maya, there was a frenetic run, punctuated with the occasional attempt at a big hit that went nowhere, and Chantham was lucky not to be knocked out when Dar finished the pitch from the deep end on the bowlers. However, Dar got her own back not long after, Chantham caught on deep midwicket, leaving Thailand with 11 to get from eight balls.

That became ten of the last left, thrown by Baig. wide. Only. And then the game-changer: a slog straight through the ground for four by Kanoh out of a juicy full toss. An inside-edge to fine-leg for two followed, then a scrambled single and then the winning hit, a hit by Nattaya Boochatham over midwicket for a single.

Previously, after Pakistan chose to bat, they were reined in by a disciplined bowling show in Thailand.

As such, with Sidra Ameen holding the innings together from the top with a 64-ball 56, Pakistan did add runs to the board, but it went slow all the time. Tippoch took the big wickets from Dar and Ayesha Naseem at a crucial moment in the last quarter of the innings, with all the bowlers on display conceding runs at 6.50 or less.