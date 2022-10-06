Chantham leads the way as Thailand pull off stunning upset win over Pakistan
Thailand 117 for 6 (Chantham 61, Tuba 2-18, Dar 2-26) beat Pakistan116 for 5 (Ameen 56, Tippoch 2-20) with four wickets
After that it became a bit of a mess. Sandhu dislodged Phannita Maya, there was a frenetic run, punctuated with the occasional attempt at a big hit that went nowhere, and Chantham was lucky not to be knocked out when Dar finished the pitch from the deep end on the bowlers. However, Dar got her own back not long after, Chantham caught on deep midwicket, leaving Thailand with 11 to get from eight balls.
Previously, after Pakistan chose to bat, they were reined in by a disciplined bowling show in Thailand.