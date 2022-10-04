Chantelle Houghton rules out having cosmetic surgery ever again

<!–

Chantelle Houghton has ruled out ever having cosmetic surgery again – despite being tempted after she won three and a half stone during lockdown.

The former Big Brother star, 39, last went under the knife in 2016 when her breast implants were removed, saying the original surgery was her “greatest regret.”

Speak with The sunShe said: “When I had my breast implants completely removed, I knew this was my very last cosmetic procedure. I promised myself that I would only go under the knife again for medical reasons.’

Candid: Chantelle Houghton has ruled out ever having cosmetic surgery again – despite being tempted after she gained three and a half stone during lockdown (pictured before and after her recent weight loss)

The star said she promised herself that she would not have any more surgery except for medical reasons.

However, Chantelle shared how she was tempted to undergo liposuction after she gained enough weight that people thought she was pregnant.

She said, “I’ve been in such a bad place for so long. I kept gaining weight and I got so many people congratulating me on my pregnancy that didn’t exist.’

The star, who was too embarrassed to tell people she wasn’t pregnant, said she weighed more than 13 at one point last year and was in a “dark place.”

Under the knife: The former Big Brother star, 39, last went under the knife in 2016 when her breast implants were removed, saying the original surgery was her ‘greatest regret’

She said, “It happened so many times, I couldn’t bear the shame of myself and seeing the other person feel awful. I eventually just went with it. Mentally I felt bad, and physically terrible.’

However, Chantelle said she “popped” something one day and revised her diet and exercise routine and is now back to size 10.

The television personality began her weight loss journey after she won three stone following the collapse of her relationship with ex-fiancé Michael Strutt.

The mother of one, who was also the target of vicious trolls, realized she had to drastically change her lifestyle and eating habits after getting an “unhealthy” BMI score.

Looking good: Chantelle said she feels ‘great’ after losing three stone and fitting back into size 10 jeans

The former reality star turned to a healthy food delivery plan with MuscleFood, which she said offers her “good meals.”

Earlier this year, the Essex resident spoke to new! magazine, in which she admitted she was “embarrassed” that her weight had increased but now lives a much healthier lifestyle.

“I felt very down about it, but my confidence is high now,” she told the magazine. “Not only have I lost almost two kilos, I also feel healthier.”

Speaking of her weight gain in lockdown, Chantelle added: “Suddenly I just thought, ‘How did I get so big?’ With lockdown I ate garbage and didn’t move as much as I normally would. I felt really ashamed.’

Past relationship: Chantelle shares a nine-year-old daughter with her ex-fiancé Alex Reid (Chantelle and Alex pictured in 2011)

Her weight loss has even inspired Chantelle to start dating again after being single for a year.

In September 2021, the star revealed that she split from fiancé Michael Strutt in January 2021 after their whirlwind romance fizzled out during lockdown.

Chantelle found love with Ordinary Boys singer Preston during her time on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, and the two got married. They divorced a year later, but remain close friends.

Chantelle also shares a nine-year-old daughter with her ex-fiancé Alex Reid.