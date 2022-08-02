Chantelle Houghton reveals she would return to the Big Brother house

Chantelle Houghton has revealed she is open to returning to the Big Brother house, after ITV confirmed they would be reviving the defunct reality show in 2023.

The reality star, who appeared on the celebrity spin-off in 2006 as the sole civilian contestant, married singer Preston after they met in the house, but they split just nine months later.

Along with other Big Brother winners Anthony Hutton and Kate Lawler, Chantelle also revealed that she still has the wedding dress from her big day 16 years earlier, and that she “won the game of love” by meeting Preston during her time on the show.

Speaking to This Morning on Tuesday, Chantelle joined Anthony and Kate to share their thoughts on the news that ITV2 would become Big Brother’s new home, and the series will return next year.

Anthony, who won the sixth heat in 2005, said: ‘I think it’s big and it’s going to be great. I think if it’s done right, I want it to be diverse with the characters.”

Chantelle talked about her own time in the house and thought about being the only civilian contestant in the celebrity edition, who had to convince her roommates that she was really famous. She was going to win that series.

Appearance: Chantelle was a guest on Tuesday This Morning alongside Big Brother stars Kate Lawler (far left) and Anthony Hutton

She told hosts Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay, “I didn’t know what they had planned for me until I walked into the house, the only thing, I was told they were half celebrities half normal people.”

“My goal was to just stay home, the confidence I had when I was so young — I wish I had some of that now.”

Meanwhile, Kate, who won the third series and famously lived in the house alongside Alison Hammond and Jade Goody, added: ‘I almost didn’t send the entry form, I sent it the last day’… I thought Alison would win when I came in.’

Anthony added: ‘I am the most competitive man you will ever meet – I had no plan. I was the biggest fan ever, every day I was like ‘I can’t believe it, I can’t believe I’m in the diary room”.

Chantelle then reflected on her short-lived marriage to Preston, although the couple later reunited in the show’s Ultimate series in 2010 and have remained on good terms ever since.

She revealed: “I still have the wedding dress, it’s still in my closet. I also won the love game.’

Recoil! Anthony, who won Big Brother in 2005 (pictured), admitted he “had no plan” when he signed up for the show

Sensational: Meanwhile, Kate, who won the show in 2002 (pictured), reflected on her time in the famous house, while admitting that contestants must be prepared for the “worst possible outcome”

When asked if she would do it again, Chantelle added, “I would do it again in a heartbeat, I need a new husband.”

Kate gave her advice to those eager to apply for the show, saying, “You have to be prepared for the worst possible outcome. I had little tapes of things I would put together. I was just myself, you just have to be yourself.”

On Monday, Big Brother fans rejoiced when ITV2 announced it would revive the format in 2023, five years after it was discontinued by Channel 5.

They’re back! Chantelle, Anthony and Kate all shared fond memories of their respective stints on the hugely popular fly-on-the-wall show

A cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in Britain’s most famous television home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing every move.

It is hoped that the audience will be captivated as the contestants take part in entertaining tasks, thrilling nominations and live evictions.

The fate of the housemates is once again in the hands of the British public as they vote throughout the series and ultimately decide who will take home a huge cash prize and be crowned the winner.

It’s back! The revival was confirmed by ITV with a teaser trailer featuring the iconic eye logo, shown during the Love Island final

Big Brother was first broadcast on UK screens in 2000 when it launched on Channel 4.

It is one of the world’s most successful reality TV franchises, first appearing in the Netherlands in 1999 and more than 500 series of the show have aired worldwide in more than 64 countries and regions.

In the UK, Big Brother was first broadcast on Channel 4 and there was a total of 11 series while there were seven series of Celebrity Big Brother and a final special edition called Ultimate Big Brother.

It then moved to Channel 5 for a further eight series, featuring a further 15 celebrity seasons, before being discontinued again in 2018.

The upcoming 2023 series on ITV2 and ITVX marks Big Brother’s first new series on UK screens in nearly five years.