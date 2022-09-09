Chantelle Houghton delighted with her 3 stone weight loss as she fits into old pair of size 10 jeans

Chantelle Houghton says she’s feeling ‘great’ after losing three stone and fitting back into her size 10 jeans.

The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate, 39, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself looking slim and keeping fans updated on her progress.

She wrote: ‘I feel great after my 3 stone weight loss, these jeans are a size 10 and I wanted to throw them out last year because I didn’t think I would fit in them again!

“Looks like I’ve buried a whole new wardrobe under my bed, clothes I once bought and never wore (did anyone else hide stuff in the back of their wardrobe?) yearsss.

‘I’m grateful to be a collector! My new lifestyle of healthy eating, meditating, exercising and manifesting has had such a HUGE positive impact on my life, I am in love with wellness and self care.

‘Who doesn’t love a transformation?! I am BLESSED #wellbeing #manifest #manifestation #meditate #selfcaretips #healthy #exercise #blessed.’

Chantelle revealed she started a new diet earlier this year after being left so “demoralized” by comments asking her if she was pregnant.

The television personality began her weight loss journey after she won three stone following the collapse of her relationship with ex-fiancé Michael Strutt.

The mother of one, who was also the target of vicious trolls, realized she had to drastically change her lifestyle and eating habits after getting an “unhealthy” BMI score.

“It’s demoralizing and painful to be congratulated on a pregnancy that doesn’t go through and it’s just fat,” she said earlier. OKAY! magazine.

Changes: Mother of one, who was also targeted by villainous trolls, realized she needed to make a drastic change in her lifestyle and eating habits after she got an ‘unhealthy’ BMI

‘My waist was 38 centimeters and it was the size of my bust. I felt mean and disgusting.’

The former reality star turned to a healthy food delivery plan with MuscleFood, which she said offers her “good meals.”

Chantelle explained that she is now a size 10 again and said: “There have been times before when I lost weight, but this time I feel the best I have ever felt in my body. I feel absolutely great.

She also said her friends and family have noticed the difference and thankfully all the pregnancy comments have “held up”.

Stunning: The television personality embarked on a weight-loss journey after gaining three stone after breaking off her engagement to Michael Strutt.

Earlier this year, the Essex resident spoke to new ones! magazineadmitted she was ’embarrassed’ that her weight had increased but now has a much healthier lifestyle.

“I felt very down about it, but my confidence is high now,” she told the magazine. “Not only have I lost almost two kilos, I also feel healthier.”

Speaking of her weight gain in lockdown, Chantelle added: “Suddenly I just thought, ‘How did I get so big?’ With lockdown, I ate garbage and didn’t move as much as I normally would. I felt really ashamed.’

Past relationship: Chantelle shares a nine-year-old daughter with her ex-fiancé Alex Reid (Chantelle and Alex pictured in 2011)

Chantelle has followed the MuscleFood Goal Getters Super Slimmer meal plan with food delivered straight to her door.

Her weight loss has even inspired Chantelle to start dating again after being single for a year.

In September 2021, the star revealed that she split from her fiancé Michael Strutt in January 2021 after their whirlwind romance spiraled out of control during lockdown.

Chantelle found love with Ordinary Boys singer Preston during her time on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, and the two got married. They divorced a year later, but remain close friends.

Chantelle also shares a nine-year-old daughter with her ex-fiancé Alex Reid.