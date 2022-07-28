Chantel Mila reveals how to keep your veggies fresh for week

This Instagram user got her ready with frozen lettuce, onion, and cabbage

Get more out of your fresh fruits and vegetables and minimize food waste with these expert freezing tips from food waste expert and Oddbox co-founder Emilie Vanpoperinghe:

Most vegetables can be frozen, but most must be blanched first. This means you’ll need to quickly cook them for a few minutes before immediately cooling them in ice-cold water to stop the cooking process. This helps neutralize the bacteria present, which in turn slows down spoilage.

It’s a good idea to cut up all of your veggies ahead of time and (if you can) freeze them flat on a baking sheet so they don’t clump together in a piece of ice, then put them in freezer packs. If you’re short on space, chop them up and freeze them in small batches instead.

Water-rich vegetables do not freeze well because water expands and contracts during the freezing process, so these vegetables will become submerged and often lose their structure when thawed.

If your fruit has bruises or cuts, cut them away, as these can cause your fruit to spoil faster. For convenience, cut into small bite-sized pieces and try to blot as much moisture from your fruit beforehand.

Only freeze fresh fruits and vegetables when they are still at their peak, and wrap your produce well to avoid freezer burn. Remove as much air as possible from the packs beforehand.

Remember to label as much as possible – this will help you keep track so you know when to use up your products.

ONIONS

Chop/slice your onions before freezing them on a baking tray (no blanching necessary).

These are especially tasty in stews, soups, risottos, sauces, etc. Everything where the onion does not have to keep its shape too much (for example in a salad) is ideal. Lasts up to three months.

LEAFY VEGETABLES

These can be vegetables such as spinach, kale and Swiss chard. Blanching your vegetables can keep them for up to three months, while freezing them fresh will make them spoil faster.

Keep in mind that leafy vegetables do not require a long cooking time during blanching.

When frozen fresh, these leafy greens are great in juices. Once blanched, you can toss them into soups as well as your favorite stir-fries.

BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWERS

Cut into bite-sized pieces. Blanch, drain and freeze in small packages.

These are great for when you’re craving some veggies alongside your meal, as well as cooked and tossed into pasta, noodle and rice dishes. Lasts between nine and ten months.

POTATOES AND OTHER CARROT VEG

Cut, blanch and dry thoroughly. Freeze in small portions. The mighty potato will be perfect for tossing into most of your usual favorites, as well as being easy to cook and mash.

Other starches work well in pies and stews, as well as roasted until crisp. Lasts between 10 – 12 months.

APPLES

It’s best to peel your apples before freezing them (apple chips are a great way to use them up!) as the skin of an apple is particularly prone to minor bruises and stains that can lead to spoilage.

Core and cut into bite-sized chunks and freeze into packs. They work great for the applesauce base of your usual pies, crumbles, strudels. Lasts between nine and ten months.

BERRIES

It’s best not to wash your berries before freezing, otherwise they tend to retain moisture and clump together. If you do, let it dry and take the extra step of knocking them down before putting them in the freezer.

These are delicious to make in smoothies, but also to bake in muffins. Lasts between six and nine months.

BANANAS

Peel, cut into bite-sized chunks and freeze. Great for milkshakes, ice cream and banana pie. Lasts between two and three months.

GRAPES

Remove all softened grapes, wash and dry thoroughly before freezing. They are the perfect healthy sweet treat – affordable and delicious. Lasts between six and eight months.

For more information on Oddbox visit www.oddbox.co.uk