Chantel Mila Mama Mila TikTok: Hack to clean toaster and kettle

Mum and cleaning sensation Chantel Mila – aka Mama Mila – has shared a video of her ‘brilliant’ hack to deep clean the toaster and kettle in seconds.

The Melbourne-based mother of two uses household items to get her kitchen appliances sparkling in seconds: a hair dryer and lemon.

Chantel uses a hair dryer to blow the crumbs from her broken toaster, then empties and washes the tray.

To deep clean her kettle, she boils lemon slices inside, which removes the scale and leaves the kettle ‘shiny’.

Australia’s most popular ‘cleaning queen’ shared a step-by-step of her cleaning hack method.

The cleaning sensation has a massive online following, her video has already received over 53,000 views.

Her fan base, many of whom are also passionate about cleaning, were grateful for the helpful video.

Known as Australia’s ‘Queen of Cleaning’, Chantel has been an internet sensation for her cleaning content for over two years

Hack for bleaching clothes Earlier, Chantel shared how to make whites look like new with a simple trick

The mother puts the whites in a bucket and then tops with hot water, a quarter cup of hydrogen peroxide, a cup of baking soda and a teaspoon of dish soap

The garment is soaked and then washed as normal

Oven cleaning hack She also shared a great oven cleaning hack

Mix a cup of baking soda with a quarter cup of dish soap and a splash of water

Apply the solution to the stove or oven with a brush

The longer the solution remains before it is wiped off, the cleaner the device will be

Earlier, Mom revealed three super easy hacks that can make your home smell amazing in minutes.

The 32-year-old mother of two said the best part about the tricks is that they start working instantly and will have your home smelling fresher in no time.

The first trick can make any home smell like your favorite cafe – and all you need is a candle, a heatproof bowl and some coffee beans.

‘Place coffee grounds or beans in a heatproof bowl with a tealight candle. The heat from the candle will heat up the coffee and your whole house will smell amazing,’ she said – before warning not to leave the candle unattended.

The second trick is perfect for the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry rooms.

“Clean your sink with baking soda on a lemon to remove rust stains, cut through grime,” she said.

One of the tips is to light a candle in a bed of coffee beans

The video demonstration revealed how the baking soda topped lemon made the sink shine in seconds.

The third has taken thirty minutes to take effect but is a game changer, according to the star.

‘Place 10 drops of essential oil in 1/2 cup of baking soda. Sprinkle on carpets, leave for an hour and vacuum to remove carpet odor.

She uses baking soda on a lemon for the second trick – this is used to clean sinks and leave them sparkling and odor free

How to clean your bathroom perfectly 1. Clean wall tiles with a flat microfiber mop! It helps reach high areas and cleans them quickly and easily 2. Make bathroom sinks shine by soaking them with two denture tablets before cleaning 3. Remove odors around your toilet by mopping with shaving cream 4. Make your showers sparkle with a mixture of 1 cup water, 1/4 cup white vinegar and 10 drops of tea tree oil. Spray, wait 10 minutes and rinse 5. Lightly clean bathtub rings with a sliced ​​lemon and baking soda. Simply rub to remove rings quickly!

“Check your vacuum manual to check if you vacuum can be used with fine particles,” she said.

Chantel uses an old vacuum for the hack and says she’s ‘never had a problem’.

The post was liked by more than 20,000 of her fans in the first 24 hours, with many leaving comments thanking her for the ‘fantastic’ tips.

‘Just made the mattress today with baking soda and oils. It made the whole room smell so fresh,’ one woman wrote on the video.

“That coffee chop is next level,” clapped one woman.

Chantel started posting cleaning videos during the Victorian capital’s first lockdown with an online audience of just 14 people.

‘The home was not only a workplace, but also a daycare, an art studio, a school and at the end of the day it was so hard to find downtime in the messy space, so I started sharing home tips and tricks to create small pockets of oasis around the home,” she said.

‘One of the first cleaning videos I posted that was incredibly popular was ‘How to Make Your Bed Smell Like a Dream for the Best Night’s Sleep’. I posted it around May 2020 and couldn’t believe the millions of people who saw it, tried it and loved it.’ that

In the third video, she uses some essential oils in baking soda to deodorize soft furnishings

Secrets of a Cleaning Queen: How Mama Mila Keeps Her House Running Every Week MY FIVE DESERT ISLAND CLEANING BUYERS I love making my own DIY cleaning products and often the DIYs use simple, household ingredients found in any pantry! My go-to cleaning products include baking soda, white vinegar, lemons, tea tree oil, and lavender essential oil. MY THREE LITTLE KNOWN CLEANING SECRETS 1. Denture tablets are a top secret cleaning agent. They can whiten your toilets, whiten clothes, whiten sinks – they are amazing! 2. Putting on your favorite song while cleaning is a simple way to make cleaning fun. I tell my Amazon Echo Show 15 to put on my 10 minute ‘cleaning playlist’ and try to make cleaning a pleasant process. You’ll be surprised how much you can get done! 3. Red wine spills can be quickly removed with soda water. It’s the best way to lift it from your carpet or clothing without staining. ORGANIZATION GADGET Between work and family commitments, our weeks can be a constant juggling act. Our Amazon Echo Show 15 has been an absolute game changer at home and helps us stay organized during the week. We’ve customized our screen to show our shopping lists, to-do lists so I can see what’s on for the day as I drink my morning tea, and the family calendar helps us keep track of the child’s activities, key school dates, our agreements and business meetings.

Chantel’s views went into the millions and her followers rose into the hundreds of thousands as she shared more of her home and cleaning hacks, and before long she was able to make a lucrative career in social media.

Today, the cleaning and organization guru enlists the help of her fans to keep home tips and tricks on track.

“A lot of the videos I post are audience requests and I really listen to what they want to see next to make sure I’m always giving useful and relevant tips and tricks,” she said.