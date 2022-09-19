Chantel Jeffries puts on a VERY racy display at Amsterdam premiere afterparty in New York City

She never hesitates to show off her incredible physique.

And Chantel Jeffries dared it in a very spirited two-part piece as she attended the premiere after-party in New York City on Sunday.

The DJ, 29, opted for a micro skirt with a plunging neckline cut top when she arrived at the event that took place at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

Daring: Chantel Jeffries, 29, dared to uncover in a very spirited two-part piece as she attended the Amsterdam premiere in New York City on Sunday

The figure-hugging number was embellished with diamond details and she topped it off with a glitzy Chanel belt.

She extended her already long legs with a pair of see-through perspex heels and carried a fluffy gum bag.

Chantel wore her caramel locks in a straightened style while she opted for a feline eyeliner to complete her look.

The film, Amsterdam, is a historical comedy set in the 1930s and directed by the talented David O. Russell.

The filmmaker is known for directing other successful films such as American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

In addition to Margot Robbie, the star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, Tenet’s John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

The film’s premise follows: “Three friends who witness a murder become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.” IMDB.

During an interview with Deadline discussing the upcoming mystery, David said, “It’s old-fashioned, with a screenplay and characters we love. The story is deep, about love and friendship. It goes deep into murder and events.”

“And history, which I love. It has many layers, so you can watch it more than once and discover things you didn’t get the first time,” added the talented filmmaker.