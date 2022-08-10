Chantel Jeffries falls open as she shows off her curves on a night out in Miami

<!–

Chantel Jeffries appeared on Instagram on Wednesday when she shared a new post with her fans.

The 29-year-old DJ modeled a tight white maxi dress from Fashion Nova while enjoying a night at Miami’s Sexy Fish.

In a caption to her 4.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app, she asked, “What do we have planned?”

The entrepreneur looked quintessentially gorgeous as she posed in the trendy restaurant’s recognizable pink-lit hallway.

She crouched in one photo, demonstrating her agility as she balanced on white backless heels.

Her shoes had a thick white strap and an open-toe design that allowed her to show off her impeccable pedicure.

Chantel carried a small, quilted, metallic Chanel handbag with the brand’s signature leather and link straps.

She wore her honey blonde hair with highlights down, styled in a center part with the locks straightened.

They fell on her back and complemented her less-is-more summer attire.

The dress from the popular clothing boutique had a low, round neckline that emphasized her generous cleavage.

And Jeffries drew attention to her chest with a delicate necklace with her initials inlaid with diamonds.

The Colorado-born beauty seemed to be enjoying her night out with friends as she sat in a pink leather booth for more movies.

The additional photos gave viewers a crush as she flirtily leaned in and got a closer look at her ensemble.

Chantel, who considers fellow DJ Diplo a friend, was seductive as she stared into the camera with a fully made up face.

Her thick, dark eyebrows were carefully shaped, framing her striking face beautifully.

She showed off her flawless look, including shimmery eyeshadow, fluttering lashes and soft, winged eyeliner.

Chantel’s cheeks were coated with glowy blush and highlighter, and the look was completed with a glassy lip stain.

In her Stories, she shared more outtakes from the night out and posted video clips with her friends.

She was joined at the Miami hotspot with two girlfriends, Cassidy Jordan and Sarah Snyder.