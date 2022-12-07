Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Chantel Jeffries catches the eye at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Entertainment

Chantel Jeffries catches the eye at the Red Sea International Film Festival

by Merry
written by Merry
Stunning: Chantel Jeffries made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived on the red carpet for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday

Chantel Jeffries catches the eye in form-fitting multi-colored dress as she walks the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

published: 19:54, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 21:35, December 7, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chantel Jeffries made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived on the red carpet for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.

The model, 30, looked fabulous as she donned a multicolored midi dress with a green and white bikini print.

The fitted garment also featured long sleeves and a polka dot detail along with a high collar with zip closure.

Stunning: Chantel Jeffries made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived on the red carpet for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday

Stunning: Chantel Jeffries made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived on the red carpet for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday

Chantel added length to her figure with a pair of open-toed orange heels while wearing her locks in a straight style.

She posed like a storm on the red carpet and accentuated her natural beauty with a light makeup palette.

Also present at the event was actor Ed Westwick who looked dapper in a dark green shirt with black trousers and matching shoes.

The Gossip Girl star posed for a moment with actress Amy Jackson, who opted for a black dress with a flowing train and a high leg split.

Style: The model, 30, looked fabulous as she donned a multicolored midi dress with a green and white bikini print

Style: The model, 30, looked fabulous as she donned a multicolored midi dress with a green and white bikini print

Outfit: The form-fitting garment also featured long sleeves and a polka dot detail along with a high zip-up collar

Outfit: The form-fitting garment also featured long sleeves and a polka dot detail along with a high zip-up collar

Style: The model, 30, looked fabulous as she donned a multicolored midi dress with a green and white bikini print

Show: Chanel performed a DJ set for attendees at the star-studded event

Show: Chanel performed a DJ set for attendees at the star-studded event

Show: Chanel performed a DJ set for attendees at the star-studded event

Paz Vega turned heads in a black tiger print open shirt she wore with a black skirt with a shimmering gold detail.

The Spanish actress added height to her body with a pair of boots and tightened her waist with a gold belt.

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Numan Acar looked smart in a navy blue suit that he wore with a white shirt.

Social media personality Chantel first rose to fame after she was rumored to be Justin Bieber’s girlfriend in 2014.

Clever: Also present at the event was actor Ed Westwick who looked dapper in a dark green shirt with black trousers and matching shoes

Clever: Also present at the event was actor Ed Westwick who looked dapper in a dark green shirt with black trousers and matching shoes

Clever: Also present at the event was actor Ed Westwick who looked dapper in a dark green shirt with black trousers and matching shoes

Looking good: The Gossip Girl star posed for a moment with actress Amy Jackson, who opted for a black dress with a flowing train and high leg split

Looking good: The Gossip Girl star posed for a moment with actress Amy Jackson, who opted for a black dress with a flowing train and high leg split

Looking good: The Gossip Girl star posed for a moment with actress Amy Jackson, who opted for a black dress with a flowing train and high leg split

Elegant: Paz Vega turned heads in a black tiger print open shirt she wore with a black skirt with a shimmering gold detail

Elegant: Paz Vega turned heads in a black tiger print open shirt she wore with a black skirt with a shimmering gold detail

Elegant: Paz Vega turned heads in a black tiger print open shirt she wore with a black skirt with a shimmering gold detail

Brave: Spider-Man: Far From Home star Numan Acar looked smart in a navy blue suit that he wore with a white shirt

Brave: Spider-Man: Far From Home star Numan Acar looked smart in a navy blue suit that he wore with a white shirt

Brave: Spider-Man: Far From Home star Numan Acar looked smart in a navy blue suit that he wore with a white shirt

Suave: Businessman Mohamed Hadid, father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, opted for a black suit

Suave: Businessman Mohamed Hadid, father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, opted for a black suit

Suave: Businessman Mohamed Hadid, father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, opted for a black suit

Event: The social media star looked in her element as she entertained the crowd

Event: The social media star looked in her element as she entertained the crowd

Event: The social media star looked in her element as she entertained the crowd

Earlier last month, the influencer vacationed with fellow DJ Diplo, 44, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The fashion influencer and her rumored flame were first spotted together in 2020 in Tulum, Mexico.

Over the years, the two went on outings together.

In February, they relaxed together on the beach in Miami, where Diplo grew up and often returns to make music.

Radiant: Chantel added height to her frame with a pair of orange open-toed heels while wearing her locks in a straight style

Radiant: Chantel added height to her frame with a pair of orange open-toed heels while wearing her locks in a straight style

Flawless: She posed like a storm on the red carpet and accentuated her natural beauty with a light makeup palette

Flawless: She posed like a storm on the red carpet and accentuated her natural beauty with a light makeup palette

Radiant: Chantel added height to her frame with a pair of orange open-toed heels while wearing her locks in a straight style

Rumors: Chantel first rose to fame after being rumored to be Justin Bieber's girlfriend in 2014

Rumors: Chantel first rose to fame after being rumored to be Justin Bieber's girlfriend in 2014

Rumors: Chantel first rose to fame after being rumored to be Justin Bieber’s girlfriend in 2014

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Matt Lucas exits ‘The Great British Baking Show’:...

Kristin Davis braves the rain in a royal...

AACTA Awards 2022: Youthful Natalie Imbruglia looks ageless...

Phil Manzanera: “When I lived in Venezuela, a...

DWTS pro Jenna Johnson reveals her baby niece...

Zoey Deutch dazzles in bright blue gown and...

Charlize Theron says Anya Taylor-Joy did not call...

Lori Harvey grabs sushi with a mystery man...

Victoria Beckham puts on a leggy display in...

‘I look at the sea and hope for...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More