Chantel Jeffries catches the eye at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Chantel Jeffries made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived on the red carpet for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.

The model, 30, looked fabulous as she donned a multicolored midi dress with a green and white bikini print.

The fitted garment also featured long sleeves and a polka dot detail along with a high collar with zip closure.

Chantel added length to her figure with a pair of open-toed orange heels while wearing her locks in a straight style.

She posed like a storm on the red carpet and accentuated her natural beauty with a light makeup palette.

Also present at the event was actor Ed Westwick who looked dapper in a dark green shirt with black trousers and matching shoes.

The Gossip Girl star posed for a moment with actress Amy Jackson, who opted for a black dress with a flowing train and a high leg split.

Paz Vega turned heads in a black tiger print open shirt she wore with a black skirt with a shimmering gold detail.

The Spanish actress added height to her body with a pair of boots and tightened her waist with a gold belt.

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Numan Acar looked smart in a navy blue suit that he wore with a white shirt.

Social media personality Chantel first rose to fame after she was rumored to be Justin Bieber’s girlfriend in 2014.

Earlier last month, the influencer vacationed with fellow DJ Diplo, 44, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The fashion influencer and her rumored flame were first spotted together in 2020 in Tulum, Mexico.

Over the years, the two went on outings together.

In February, they relaxed together on the beach in Miami, where Diplo grew up and often returns to make music.

