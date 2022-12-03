Chantel Jeffries and Diplo sizzle as they frolic around a beach in Miami

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chantel Jeffries flashed her washboard abs and DJ Diplo showed off his sizzling shirtless torso as they frolicked with a girlfriend on a Miami beach this weekend.

Diplo, 44, and Chantel, 30, started dating rumors at the beginning of 2020 and have since been spotted together several times, but they have never confirmed the suspicion.

On their last sighting, the pair was joined by a friend who waddled across the sand and through the shallows with Chantel.

Looking fabulous: Chantel Jeffries, 30, flashed her washboard abs and DJ Diplo, 44, showed off his sizzling shirtless torso as they frolicked with a girlfriend on a Miami beach this weekend

Chantel flaunts her stuff in a skimpy two-piece that allowed her to reveal a generous portion of cleavage and show off her tight midriff and perky bum.

She let her luxurious honey blonde locks fall freely over her shoulders and fended off the Florida sun by pairing her accessories with retro-chic cat-eye sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Diplo was seen coming out of the water, dripping wet, wearing a pair of tiny, soaked black swimming trunks that clung to his muscular legs.

He threw a towel over his platinum blonde round cut as he carried his things to a lounger where Chantel stretched out her shapely legs and basked in the sun.

Trio: During their last sighting, the pair were joined by a friend who waddled over the sand and through the shallows with Chantel.

Looking fabulous: Chantel flaunts her stuff in a skimpy two-piece print that allowed her to reveal a generous helping of cleavage. She let her luxurious honey blonde locks fall freely over her shoulders and fended off the Florida sun by pairing her accessories with retro-chic cat-eye sunglasses.

Showing Off: The look showed off her tight midriff and perky derriere to full effect

As the Christmas season approached, Chantel exuded a summer vibe and refreshed herself after her workout by sipping on a coconut.

Diplo first emerged as a DJ in the late 1990s, while Chantel initially gained fame as a model, but entered the music business about four years ago and is occasionally referred to as CJ the DJ.

The dynamic duo first sparked romantic rumors almost three years ago in January 2020 when they caught a glimpse of each other in the ocean in Mexico.

There he goes: Diplo threw a towel over his platinum blonde round cut, as he walked with his stuff to a lounger where Chantel stretched her shapely legs and basked in the sun

Yum: As the Christmas season rolled around, Chantel exuded a summer vibe, refreshing herself after her workout by sipping on a coconut

In the intervening time, they’ve been spotted traveling together to multiple locations, including about a month ago when they indulged in a vacation to Cabo San Lucas.

However, they never publicly stated they were an item, and earlier this week Diplo was seen performing a headstand with another bikini bombshell — Sheribel Suarez, 24, of Love Island fame — during a beach day.

He’s currently in Miami to attend Art Basel, the buzzing festival that currently plays host to a cavalcade of celebs ranging from the Kardashian-Jenners to Serena Williams to Leonardo DiCaprio.