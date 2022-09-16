Channing Tatum at LAX airport as Magic Mike 3 gets a theatrical release

Channing Tatum walked through the LAX airport in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 42-year-old Step Up actor wore black pants, combined with a white shirt, a gray hoodie and brown sneakers. He carried his phone and dangling mask in one hand, while his wallet was in the other. While carrying his other belongings in an Amy style backpack.

This sighting comes exactly as announced Magic Mike is getting a theatrical release.

It was announced that Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third and final film in the hit franchise, was originally slated for an HBO Max release.

But now it’s going to the cinema.

Tatum returns as the title character for the new episode, playing alongside Salma Hayek, who replaced Thandiwe Newton.

Warner Bros. has revealed that the film will no longer go straight to HBO Max and will instead hit theaters in early 2023.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits theaters on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Both Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL have grossed $285.6 million together at the worldwide box office.

Learning and growing together, as father and daughter. Channing Tatum is candid about how he talks about and teaches inclusivity and acceptance with his daughter, Everly.

“I live in LA, so there’s no version of that not being the conversation with my daughter in LA,” explains Tatum, who shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

‘LA is a mecca of openness and of completely new ideas about everything really.’ “There’s a lot that’s always changing and it’s very mercury and that’s the nice thing about it, to be honest, because I can learn with my daughter,” he added.

Tatum has moved on with Zoë Kravitz, 33, the couple have been dating for over a year and are “very happy,” a source said.

‘They are very happy. Their career is a big focus and they share this passion. When they are out they are very low key. They like quiet date nights with friends, but mostly just hang out at home.” The insider added: “Channing is serious about Zoe. It’s not a casual relationship. They’ve been exclusive for a long time.’

“Channing is having a great time with Everly and enjoying life as a father,” added the insider. ‘Zoë sees the depth of character and a hidden maturity, someone who is quite thoughtful.

‘She’s all impressed by that. They have tremendous respect for each other above and beyond romantic attraction.’