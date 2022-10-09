Channel Ten hands down a strict list of rules for Lisa Wilkinson on The Project

<!–

Lisa Wilkinson has been given a set of rules for The Project to follow before she gives evidence in the trial of Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist.

Ms Higgins, a former Liberal staffer, claims her ex-colleague Bruce Lehrmann raped her in their boss’s office inside Parliament House in March 2019. Mr Lehrmann denies the allegations.

Ms Wilkinson is listed as one of more than 50 witnesses in the trial and is believed to have been given rules by the Channel 10 program to avoid the risk of legal trouble.

The co-host will not read the headlines during the period the trial is in the news and will not appear on the show on the days she gives evidence, The Australian‘s Media Diary column reported.

Her co-hosts will not discuss the trial beyond reading the news headlines.

Ms Wilkinson will continue to appear on the program whenever she can on Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

Lehrmann is on trial in the ACT Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to a charge of having sex without consent.

The trial has heard how Mrs Higgins was approached by Mrs Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons, who suggested she write about her life in a $325,000 bookshop.

Ms Higgins told the court she met Ms Wilkinson and her husband Mr FitzSimons at an event in early 2021, at which point he told her: “You should write a book”.

‘[Mr FitzSimons said he] wanted to act as my agent and I said “sure” and within a day he came back with offers,” she told the court.

Cross-examination of Mrs Higgins continues on Monday. The trial is expected to last four to six weeks.